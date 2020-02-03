Jones: ‘Illegal practices jeopardizing Customs’ revenue collection will not be tolerated’

GREGORY JONES, Customs Revenue Superintendent

The illegal practices jeopardizing and hampering the collection of revenue for the Customs Department in Grand Bahama will not be tolerated, said Customs Revenue Superintendent Gregory Jones, Officer-in-Charge of Grand Bahama District.

Those found in violation can and will be fined accordingly, he stated during a recent interview.

“It has come to the attention of this department that there are business establishments in Grand Bahama who are reportedly offering tobacco products, in absence of the stamp, for sale to the public. I wish to clearly make it known that this is an offence under the provisions of the Excise Stamp Tobacco Product Regulations of 2013.

“During the 2018/2019 fiscal period, our Enforcement Unit was able to confiscate 458 sticks of cigars, 33 cartons of cigarettes, 1,321 sticks of cigarillo and three packages of beedies (thin cigarette or mini-cigar) and counterfeit stamps.

“Anyone found in violation of the said Act can be subject to fines from $1,000.00 up to $500,000.00. Also, the minister (K. Peter Turnquest) can also exact a ministerial penalty in the amount of $50,000.00 if someone has been caught violating the provisions of the said Act.

“We are asking persons to kindly become excise registrant by making a formal application to the Ministry of Finance,” informed Jones.

He also took the opportunity to address the concerns of legitimate courier and purchasing agents, who for many years have had to compete with persons and entities that are not legally licensed to act in such capacity.

“Laws regarding couriers have been in place since 2016 and we are now enforcing it,” Jones stated.

“This department has noticed a saturation of companies acting as couriers/purchasing agents. In July 2016, Regulation 108 and Regulation 109 were introduced that speak directly to the procedures. Regulation 109 outlines the requirement for those to be recognized, lawfully, as courier services. They have to apply to the Comptroller of Customs where a CB13 Bond is issued (a license).

“We have had a series of meetings with them and have tried to encourage them to become regularized, because it is our humble opinion that it is not fair for some one to be fiercely competing illegally with a legally recognized enterprise. Hence, we have now decided to level the playing field. If they do not become regularized, then they will be dealt with in a manner prescribed by the existing Customs’ laws and regulations that speak to that.

“Legitimate businesses were complaining of the fierce competition that they were receiving and in the eyes of God and man that is not right. And from where I sit, that is not going to be allowed or tolerated,” Jones declared.

In addition to the warning, Jones advised current and active Grand Bahama Port Authority licensees who have made application for over the counter Bond Letters at the Customs Department, to collect their letters from the department’s office on the third floor of the C. A. Smith Building.

“With respect to bond and licenses, all customs bonds and licenses expired on December 31, 2019. If they are not renewed by February 1, all services associated with bonds and licenses will be discontinued.

“The collection of over the counter letters are currently underway. If you have not yet done so, your letter can be collected on the third floor, reception area (Bahamas Customs). Proper identification is required for collection. If for some reason you cannot make an appearance in person, you may authorize someone to collect on your behalf. We would like for them to be furnished with a copy of a letter or authorization. In absence of that, we will not release any letters to anyone,” Jones said.

Bahamas Customs officials advised that companies are not required to present a Certificate of Good Standing authorized by the Grand Bahama Port Authority to collect their letters. Once their account is active and they have already submitted a written correspondence requesting an over the counter bond letter from the Customs Department, an over the counter letter may be issued by the department.

“We would also like to encourage persons who are on monthly payment plans with this department, to continue to honour your agreements,” added Jones.

“According to the Customs Management Act, 2011, specifically Section 9A of the Customs Amendment Bill, 2018, we want to advise persons desirous of importing vehicles 10 years or older or individuals importing more than two vehicles in a two-month period, you are required to seek approval from the Ministry of Finance prior to doing so.

“I also wish to add that those persons that are requesting the waiver of duty on all imported items, are also required to seek and obtain the approval of the Ministry of Finance. There is no need to direct these letters of requests to the office of Customs,” he advised.

“According to the Health Services Act, Chapter 231, the importation of used goods is subject to fumigation procedures. All goods imported under the Disaster Reconstruction Authority designation of the special economic recovery zone order are now being approved by the Department of Inland Revenue,” Jones noted.

He added that the Customs’ Revenue Recovery Unit (RRU) and Post Clearance Audit (PCA) sections are both working assiduously in recovering outstanding revenue.

“We ask for your continuous operation in this regard. I want to also advise all stakeholders to visit our website at www.bahamascustoms.gov.bs in an effort to stay current with Customs laws and ordinances,” Jones concluded.