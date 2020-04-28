Johnson charged for giving assistance to ‘wanted man’

CHARGED – Twenty-three-year-old Darius Johnson was charged Monday (April 27) morning, with Accessory After the Fact, for allegedly enabling a wanted man to avoid due process of the law in connection with a murder investigation. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Twenty-three-year-old Darius Johnson was charged with Accessory After the Fact, for allegedly enabling a wanted man to avoid due process of the law in connection with a murder investigation, Deputy Chief Magistrate Debby Ferguson told the court Monday (April 27) morning.

Johnson, who was represented by Attorney Simone Brown, was arraigned in court #1.

Clad in a blue and white long-sleeved shirt, beige trousers, black, white and red tennis, the accused was told it is alleged that on April 20, 2020, in Freeport, Grand Bahama he did assist in enabling Kevin Smith, who was wanted by police, to avoid the due process of the law to the offence of murder.



Informed by the prosecution that the that charge before Johnson was a summary offense, Ferguson asked the defendant if he understood the charge before him?

He replied: “Yes, ma’am.”

"How do you plead?" she questioned.



Johnson responded: “Not guilty.”

Due to the nature of the offence, the prosecution acknowledged that is was plausible for him to be granted bail in the Magistrate’s Court. However, the prosecutor requested that the courts be mindful of the nature of the offense, and suggested that Johnson be outfitted with an ankle monitoring bracelet.



Additionally, a cash bail was further requested.

Addressing the court on behalf of her client, Brown pointed out that charge against Johnson was a misdemeanor.

She maintained that this was her client's first time before the courts and he is a man of good character with no pending matters.

Brown furthered that Johnson wished to lodge a complaint with respect to his alleged treatment, while in police custody and in the Central Detective Unit, after hiss arrest.



“If the court is minded, because of the nature of the offense, the court could attach an ankle bracelet, and, if need be, a condition to sign in at the police station between the days of Monday through Friday before the lockdown time. In that regard, I humbly ask that the court admit Mr. Johnson to bail, in a reasonable amount not exceeding $10,000.00 with any and all reasonable conditions that could be attached in the power of this court, in order to alleviate any other fears that the court may have," said Brown.

Questioned whether he had anything to add, Johnson alleged that upon his arrest, officers at the Central Detective Unit beat him about the body.

“I was beaten during the process of my first day of questioning," the accused told the magistrate.

Asked by whom was he allegedly beaten, Johnson maintained:“By the officers that arrested me. Upon being beaten, I asked to go to the hospital, because I still cannot hear out of my left ear."

Ferguson asked Johnson, where was he beaten?

He answered: “The CDU Department in their suspect room."

Ferguson questioned if he was beaten about the body, Johnson replied: “Yes ma’am.”

He continued: “I asked multiple cell block officers if I could go to the hospital, but it seemed that my question was ignored.

“I still have not been to the hospital. This same mask (face mask) I am wearing is the same one I used to wipe some of the blood when it came from my ear."

Ferguson instructed Brown to take a photo of the blood-stained mask and told the accused not to throw the mask away.

Ferguson then instructed the prosecutor to ensure that Johnson received medical attention, to which it was agreed.

Continuing Ferguson said: “This is my decision. His bail is $1,500.00 cash. I am going to ask him to sign in every Monday and Thursday between 9:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. at Central. You will need some documents to start the signing in.

"He will be released on the cash bail of $1,500.00. As soon as he gets that to me he can go."

The magistrate adjourned the matter until July 27, 2020, when Johnson is expected to return to court.

In other news from the police, wanted man Kevin Smith, also known as ‘Blue,' accompanied by his attorney Simone Brown, turned himself into the Central Police Station Monday morning, shortly after 11:00.

Officers from the Central Detective Unit issued a Wanted Poster for Smith on Tuesday, April 21.

According to the poster's details, Smith was wanted for questioning in connection with a murder investigation.