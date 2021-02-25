JHJHS students learn the importance of excellence in technical vocations

MOST OUTSTANDING STUDENT – D´nae Cooper (second left) was named the overall most outstanding student during Jack Hayward High School’s recent Technical and Vocational Assembly and Awards Ceremony. Pictured from left to right are Keith Barr, Ministry of Education; Cooper; Rhashanna Curry, Teacher of the Year, JHJHS and Joyanne Pennerman, Principal, JHJHS. (PHOTO: JHJHS)

Under the theme, ‘Celebrating excellence and innovation in Career and Technical: Teachers inspiring tomorrow’s entrepreneurs,’ Jack Hayward Junior High School (JHJHS) hosted a two-day Technical and Vocational Assembly and Awards Ceremony.

During the event, students were admonished to strive for excellence while encouraged to explore professions in the technical and vocational arenas.

Ministry of Education Official, Keith Barr, who served as guest speaker told pupils that their theme for this year’s special assembly was timely.

“The world as we know it has truly transformed, with technology now playing a significant role in the way in which we now work and learn.

“Celebrating excellence and innovation in career and technical education, this is really a powerful topic and something that you all are celebrating which is quite relevant. When I say relevant, I mean that is it right for the time that you are in, as students. The world has changed a lot from what you have been used to, now you know that we do not have to be in a classroom with teachers to get our lessons. We can be home, sitting on the sofa or sitting at our dining room table getting our lessons through virtual means,” said Barr.

He noted that the world will continue to change as they get older.

“Excellence and innovation in career and technical education is very important. Excellence is habit forming and the intention is it to become a way of life. That means that the way you do things, doing them well, in a good way so that you do not have to go over and do them again.

“And so, excellence is habit forming and something that we all long for. Excellence is intentional, which means be intent on doing something well … be intent on doing your best. It is intentional, which means that you plan for an excellent outcome.

“Excellence produces innovation, creating and exploring progressive ways to do things. Progressive means creating new and innovative means of doing things. Creating new ways of doing things to make our lives better, in terms of the way that we live, the clothes that we wear, the food that we eat, those things that we have in our house, such as household appliances,” said the guest speaker.

He encouraged those in attendance to pursue careers in technical fields, as they are presently high in demand now more than ever before.

“We need you, our students, to choose careers in technical education; careers in engineering, careers as builders, physicians, food producers, builders of communities and scientists. Even careers in athletics and sports require technical innovation, finding new ideas and new ways to make performances better.

“Innovation and careers in technical education is something that is quite right at this time to highlight and pay attention to, even in Grades 7, 8, and 9,” he added.

“The time is going to go by quickly when you will be out of high school; you will soon be seeking careers, deciding whether you want to become a builder, a food producer or a scientist. Once you make your decision then you will decide to do things in excellent ways.

“As you go forward and focus on careers and as you focus on excellence, continue to keep in mind that your contribution will be very much-needed in our country and in the world today. Continue to do well in school,” concluded Barr.

During the special assembly, a number of top achievers were highlighted, receiving 90 percent and above in technical and vocational subjects. D’nae Cooper was named overall most outstanding student during the ceremony.