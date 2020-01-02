JBI continues the gift of giving in celebration of its 25th Anniversary

DONATION – In celebration of its 25th Anniversary, Jamaica Bahamas Imports, Ltd. (JBI) made a monetary donation to the Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO), to assist with its numerous outreach programmes. Pictured from left to right are Keisha Linguard, Administrative Officer and Marketing and Sales Representative, Jamaica Bahamas Imports, Ltd; Dudley Seide, President of Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO); Winston Pinnock, President of Jamaica Bahamas Imports, Ltd., and Dahlia Pinnock, Vice President of Jamaica Bahamas Imports, Ltd. (PHOTO: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO) was the recipient of a monetary donation courtesy of local business man Winston Pinnock, President of Jamaica Bahamas Imports, Ltd. (JBI).

According to Pinnock, the donation is not the first his company has made to the local non-profit organization (NPO), nor to others on Grand Bahama; however, they chose to make this donation as the company celebrates its 25th Anniversary.

“This morning we are making a presentation to Dudley Seide of Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO),” Pinnock said, outside his business establishment on Wednesday, December 18,

“We have been supporting Mr. Seide and his ministry for the past 12 years. This happens to be our 25th Anniversary and so, after 25 years of serving our community, we are celebrating.

“The $2,500, which is a small contribution that we are giving to Mr. Seide today, is to help ROYO continue its work,” stated Pinnock.

JBI also made a presentation to the Grand Bahama Children’s Home, in observance of its anniversary. “We just want to say to the Bahamian people, thank you for continuing to support us for these 25 years.

“I think that we are a staple Bahamian business, now, that people love in the country and so, we are endeavouring to continue to provide quality products that the consumers love. We want to thank them and give our greatest appreciation to the Bahamian public for all of their continued support. We just want to say to them, just as God has blessed us to see 25 years of serving our community and the public, we pray that you continue to patronize our business. We will continue to be a blessing to ROYO, The (Grand Bahama) Children’s Home and to the many other entities that we support, that cameras do not show,” concluded JBI President.

Seide, President of Reach Out Youth Organization expressed his sincere gratitude to Pinnock and the entire JBI family for their continued support of his ministry.

“I would like to say a special thank you to Mr. Pinnock and Jamaica Bahama Imports. He is more than a businessman; he is also a mentor.

“After Hurricane Dorian he called me when his place was, I believe, under water. I came by and brought some support to help him out. Today, he is saying a special thank you to my organization that he has been a part of for the past 12 years,” said Seide, who also made an appeal to fellow members of corporate Grand Bahama to follow suit.

“I appeal to corporate Grand Bahama to do the same thing; Mr. Pinnock is a man that puts his money where his mouth is. He continues to help us. When I host my conferences and beach parties, he assists; anything I do he is always there for me. For him to give us $2,500.00 to continue doing the work that I do here on Grand Bahama … I want to say a special thank you to him,” Seide added.

“We feed over 100 persons everyday with our Breakfast Programme. We have so many programmes going on and so, this will help me to continue to help the people here on Grand Bahama.

“On behalf of ROYO and the countless young men and families that we support, we extend a heartfelt thanks to him. May God continue to bless him, that he will be able to continue to help the people here on Grand Bahama,” concluded Seide.