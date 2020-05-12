Jamal ‘Fool’ Smith’s widow, Kim dead from gun injuries

GUNNED DOWN – Kim Smith (insert photo left), the widow of Tony Jamal Smith (insert photo right), aka Jamal Penn, who also went by the street name “Fool,” is believed to be one of two people gunned down on Limewood Lane, Monday (May 11) afternoon.

“Fool” was killed last year, May 17, during a police involved shooting in New Providence.

The second person, a male, who has yet to be identified, was rushed to the trauma centre of the Rand Memorial Hospital (RHM) in critical condition.

However, around 5 p.m. he succumbed to injuries, suffered in that shooting.

Police officers were called to the scene Monday, after there were reports of gunshots, ringing out in the area of Limewood Lane and Orleander Street.

When this daily’s team arrived, there was a heavy police presence and the streets leading to the fatal shooting were cordoned off by police vehicles and crime tape.

Uniformed and plain clothes officers were also stationed at strategic points, keeping curious onlookers at bay, as the initial investigation was carried out.

A number of females, believed to be residents of the immediate area, where attempting to get a closer look at the crime scene and questioning officers as to what transpired.

However, the officer only instructed the women to “step back behind the police vehicle and tape.”

A young man, believed to be a close relative of the deceased female, was seen, aggressively, attempting to push his way through police. However, he was restrained and taken away by another male.

A short time later, Chief Superintendent of Police Brian Livingston Rolle, Officer-in-Charge of the Central Detective Unit, shared an update on what took place at the deadly scene.

“Sometime after 3:10 this afternoon, officers got a report of gun shots being fired in the area of Oleander and Limewood Lane. Upon arrival, officers saw a male lying on the ground who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds to the head, and, a female, who appeared to be lifeless in a blue vehicle.

“Reports are that prior to the police arriving, a dark-coloured, grey or silver, Honda vehicle drove fast through (the area). It is believed that persons in that vehicle would have fired that shot(s), taking the life of the female. The male was checked by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel and taken to the hospital.

“You can appreciate that this investigation is just starting. We are going to do what we can, as always, to make sure that we bring this matter to a successful conclusion.”

Police confirmed Tuesday (May 12) morning that the second victim, the male, succumbed to injuries a little over two hours following the shooting.

Smith is believed to have just celebrated her 45th birthday a day prior.

“Members of the public who may have information regarding this particular scene, please contact the police.

“We are here to help and assist; you are our partners. We are expecting whatever information that you might give. No matter how insignificant you may think it is, provide that information, so that we can bring this investigation to a successful conclusion.”

Shortly after Rolle’s briefing, a hearse was seen taking the body away from the crime scene. A few minutes thereafter, a wrecker removed the blue Ford Focus Self Drive (SD) vehicle # SG0132, with a bullet hole in the driver’s side glass window and others shattered.

Both the hearse and wrecker were accompanied by police vehicles.