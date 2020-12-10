IsraAID continues to give back to the GB community

CONTINUED DONATIONS – Non-governmental organization (NGO) IsraAID continues to give back to the island of Grand Bahama. Recently the organization made a substantive donation of hygienic supplies to the Ministry of Education for the five local public senior schools on island. Pictured from left to right are Ivan Butler, District Superintendent of Education, Grand Bahama, Bimini and the Cays; Bronwen Smith, Principal, Jack Hayward Senior High School; Chester Cooper, Principal, Eight Mile Rock High School; Imri Grinberg, Country Director, IsraAID; Valarie Seymour, Community and Education Specialist, IsraAID; Albert Jones, Ministry of Education Official; Shennan Rolle, Principal, St. George’s High School and Tamina Anderson, Vice Principal, Jack Hayward Junior High School. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Non-governmental organization (NGO) IsraAID continues to give back to the island of Grand Bahama in tangible ways as it has been doing immediately following the passage of Hurricane Dorian in September 2019.

In light of the worldwide pandemic, COVID019, the organization has rendered assistance, providing much-need hygienic supplies to both primary and secondary public schools on the island.

A team from IsraAID recently donated items to the five secondary public high schools on the island. The joint donation took place at the St. George’s High School Gymnasium, where Imri Grinberg, Country Director, IsraAID Bahamas expressed that it was his pleasure to make the donation on behalf of the organization.

“Having assisted countries around the world in similar donations, IsraAID first arrived in The Bahamas on September 5, four days following the passage of Hurricane Dorian. Since then, IsraAID has continued to make substantive contributions throughout the community.

“Our operations reached four islands – Grand Bahama, Abaco, Eleuthera and New Providence. Our initial response included providing food, water, clothing and other tangible items to persons on Grand Bahama. Additionally, we partnered with the local water authority with water distribution points,” he explained.

Grinberg added that a collaboration between IsraAID and the Ministry of Education (Grand Bahama) commenced when 132 school counselors and 86 teachers received psycho social support to help with their recovery post-Dorian.

“Moving forward into March, when the global pandemic impacted all of our lives, we then worked together with the dedicated team at the ministry, to support them in coping with this new unchartered territory by providing practical psycho social support.

“In partnership with another NGO, ADRA, we also purchased and distributed 780 tablets, so that children will have access to the ministry’s virtual school to continue their education online.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work with The Bahamas.”

During his time here, Grinberg noted that what has struck him most is the resiliency of the Bahamian people, in dealing with whatever comes their way.

IsraAID Bahamas Community and Education Specialist Valarie Seymour added: “In October our regional office initiated a program to provide hygiene supplies to schools here in The Bahamas. At that time, we were able to supply items to primary schools on the island.

“Once we shared the success of the program with our head office, we were then given a donation by the Israli Embassy in Mexico to allow us to extend this effort. It is with great pleasure that we are here to cover the five public schools on Grand Bahama. We know and we agree with the minister (Jeffery Lloyd), ‘Safety first; education always.’ It is indeed a pleasure for us to donates these items to your schools.”

Superintendent of Education, West Grand Bahama and the Cays Ivan Butler, on behalf of the Ministry of Education, thanked IsraAID for the donation of hygienic supplies to the schools.

“The Grand Bahama and Bimini Districts are one of four districts in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas that went face-to-face (learning) this year. By extension, we are the largest district, including the largest number of students that engaged in face-to-face education this year.

“We have over 6,000 public school students who are engaged in our face-to-face instruction and we are very proud and pleased of the job that our principals, school administrators, teachers and support staff have done, in keeping our schools and staff safe,” Butler said.

“We are very pleased and grateful for this wonderful donation to all of our secondary schools. These gifts will go a very long way in helping us to maintain a safe working environment for our students and teachers.

“The IsraAID Foundation has been with us since Hurricane Dorian. They have assisted with psychological services, repairs, safe areas for our afterschool programs and today, they are assisting again with helping us to keep our environment safe.

“It gives me great pleasure to thank the organization. On behalf of our Minister of Education, our Permanent Secretary, our Director, and the entire Grand Bahama District, I say a hearty thank you to the governments of Israel and Mexico and by extension IsraAID, for this wonderful donation that we are receiving here today,” concluded Butler.

Items donated included hand sanitizer, disposable and reusable masks, plastic gloves thermometers, and disinfectant.