Inter-island travel resumes Sept. 9

PM’S PRESS CONFERENCE – Media personnel in Grand Bahama question Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, during a press conference on Monday. Dr. Minnis was on island for the press briefing and a tour of the Rand Memorial Hospital and GB International Airport. (PHOTO COURTESY ON BIS, GRAND BAHAMA OFFICE)

Inter-island flights, charters and commercial air travel will resume Wednesday, September 9, in compliance with the Emergency Orders, so said Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis.

The nation’s leader, who was in Grand Bahama, made the announcement Monday (September 7), during a press briefing.

He added that a RTPCR COVID-19 negative test result is no longer required for inter-island travel, except for those traveling from New Providence.

“However, the 14-day quarantine still required at destination for travelers from second schedule islands, including Grand Bahama.

“We must strike the responsible balance between keeping our economy open and practicing the public health measures so the spread of the virus is kept as low as possible,” said the prime minister.

In addition to travel relaxations, Dr. Minnis said that retailers may offer in-store service subject to safety protocols, except New Providence (applies to Grand Bahama, Abaco, Acklins, Andros, the Berry Islands, Bimini, Cat Island, Crooked Island, Eleuthera, Exuma, Inagua and Mayaguana).

Casinos, bars, discos, cinemas, gyms, regattas, festivals and similar activities remain prohibited.

He noted that restaurants may offer indoor dining services, subject to physical distancing, mask and sanitization protocols, except New Providence.

“Businesses may determine operating hours between 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. This applies to Grand Bahama, Abaco, Acklins, Andros, the Berry Islands, Bimini, Cat Island, Crooked Island, Eleuthera, Exuma, Inagua and Mayaguana.

“Small social gatherings permitted up to maximum of 10 people, except New Providence. Residents on all islands in Second Schedule may now exercise outdoors in their neighborhoods from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., including New Providence,” he said.



The prime minister stated that the $250 fine for not wearing a mask in public will be enforced. “Construction sites not following masks and other physical distancing protocols will be fined for non-compliance with Order.

The 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. curfew remains in effect for islands listed in the Second Schedule – New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco, Acklins, Andros, the Berry Islands, Bimini, Cat Island, Crooked Island, Eleuthera, Exuma, Inagua and Mayaguana.