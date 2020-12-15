Inter-island health visa $25 cost draws criticism

SEN. FRED MITCHELL, PLP National Chairman

The recent implementation of the $25 health visa requirement to travel within the country has come under heavy criticism, not only from residents, but the Official Opposition Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), as well.

As a result, it could cost as much as $600 to travel inter-island, according to PLP National Chairman Senator Fred Mitchell, who termed the additional visa fee an “insensitive” move by the governing Free National Movement (FNM).

Mitchell, who was in Grand Bahama over the weekend decried the additional costs to Bahamians wanting to travel within The Bahamas, particularly during this Christmas holiday.

Pointing out the condition of the Grand Bahama International Airport also, Mitchell noted that the Freeport community is already suffering as a result of the underdevelopment of the airport.

“Now, the government is making it so expensive to travel. Not only do you have the expense of the COVID PCR test, but now the government is making you pay $25 to get a visa to travel within The Bahamas.

“And so, many people that I have spoken to in the last few days, in this city, had to cancel trips to Nassau simply because it is prohibitively expensive,” Mitchell noted.

He lambasted the government and said he decision makes no sense.

“It just looks like the government is so insensitive. First, they charge you for coming into your own country, $40, and then they charge you for traveling within the country, $25.

“That's not making any sense,” stated Mitchell.

Travelers from New Providence and Grand Bahama to other Family Islands are required to obtain a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test and a $25 domestic travel visa, along with completing a daily health questionnaire and taking a rapid antigen test on the fifth day of their stay.

As of last week, a new domestic travel visa regime replaced the 14-day mandatory quarantine period that was required for all islands.

In a recent interview with a national daily, Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar noted that while the new program is not ideal for some Bahamians, it is to ensure that the country’s COVID-19 cases remain relatively low.

“This is a very extraordinary time, and I think everybody is going to have a different Christmas this year,” D’Aguilar said.

“When was the last time we didn’t have Junkanoo?” he questioned.

“…You could so easily let down your guard and we’re back to extremely high numbers.

“Yes, we get that people have to come together over this Yuletide season to be with their families, but we’ve got to do it cautiously and carefully.”

He noted that the government is constantly reviewing the policies and the matter will be discussed again.

“We see all the concerns that people are having and the costs that it’s incurring, and the inconvenience it is causing people.

“We get that, but on the other hand, the government is encouraging people not to travel. Don’t travel. It’s not easy to travel, and there are risks associated with travel,” he said.

The tourism minister said that while the new protocols may be “expensive, annoying and a nuisance,” with many people angry about it, Bahamians must remember the first wave when COVID cases had stopped and there was an aggressive push to reopen and allow travel.