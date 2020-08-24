Infectious Disease Unit at Rand near completion

INSPECTING THE WORK – Minister of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, Iram Lewis (right) is pictured with John Dukeshire (left), proprietor Dukeshire Flooring, who has the responsibility of installing the state of the art flooring for the facility. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

As health and government officials continue the battle to stop the spread of the novel corona virus (COVID-19), construction of the Infectious Disease Unit (IDU) at the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) is expected to be completed within a week-and-a-half.

According to Minister of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, Iram Lewis, the IDU is outfitted to house seven patients at any given time.

The newly-renovated facility, will be an additional option for the hospitalization of COVID-19 patients, along with Cancer Association Building, which is outfitted to house 12 patients.

“The IDU is being constructed by SRA Construction and they are doing a wonderful job. We are now at the stage where we are putting in the high-end resilient finish. The flooring is now being installed. That could have only taken place after the electrical components were installed, as well as putting in the air conditioning system to have the air balanced at the right temperature.

“The flooring is very technical and so, unless those components were in place we could not get to this stage. We are at this stage now and the work is about a week old and we have about another five days to be completed with the flooring,” said Lewis.

He added that the contractors will then come in and do "finished work" and set up furniture.

“From there, the unit should be able to go online. All of the specialty finishes will be completed by Wednesday (August 26). After that, I believe the contractor will need another week and a half, to complete all of the necessary work, to ensure that we can activate,” Lewis noted.

The IDU, he said, is properly designed with a donning and doffing area for the staff, where they are prepared and properly clothed when entering the facility.

“There are shower facilities, where they can isolate away from the patients. There is a nursing station in the middle that will cater to all of the rooms. There is also a corridor that connects that unit to the main hospital. Therefore, you do not have to go outside to go from one section to the other. As it stands, that unit can house seven beds and there are also plans to expand the Unit in the future.

“As we are experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases right now, we have to push to ensure that our facilities are ready, in the event that we continue to experience a spike.

“The unit is definitely required, and, because of the nature of this disease, as well as any other infectious disease, we have to take our time to ensure that it is done right. The way that it is designed and being constructed, they should be at the highest level of anywhere in this region,” concluded Lewis.