Industrial Center operations ongoing with skeleton crews

INDUSTRIAL PARK – While the entire nation is feeling the pinch of unfortunate events that have stalled economies throughout the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Grand Bahama’s industrial sector appears to be holding on during this crisis. Pictured in photo from top left is the GB Shipyard; top right is Buckeye (BORCO) Bahamas; bottom left is Freeport Container Port and at bottom right is Polymers International Ltd., Freeport. (PHOTOS: BARBARA WALKIN)

This daily visited a number of the major industrial operations on Thursday (April 23) morning seeking comments from representatives. No one was available for comment. However, Freeport Container Port, Grand Bahama Shipyard, Buckeye (BORCO), Polymers, and Bahama Rock, were operating although seemingly skeleton crews.

Buckeye Bahamas employees were seen exiting the facility, presumably for lunch break around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday.

At the Shipyard, Freeport Container Port and Polymers, security staff were all in sight and employees could be seen functioning.

As lockdowns continue and the government seeks to gradually open the country’s economy, President of the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce, Greg Laroda, in an earlier interview, emphasized the importance of the industrial sector carrying the island through the "rough economic patch."

Expressing the view that Grand Bahama’s economy cannot sustain itself under these conditions, Laroda said, "like was done in the past, the attention must be turned to the industrial sector to carry the island through."

Additionally, he noted that government must maintain staff levels and create new employment by starting infrastructural projects that can keep money circulating in the economy.

“We don’t know how long it will be before the world starts to reopen its boarders or when we would feel confident enough to welcome them back to our shores. We have to get ahead of this pandemic and be ready when the world is ready to open,” Laroda said.

Meanwhile, as many other companies have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Finance, on its Facebook Page Thursday, revealed that as of April 21, approximately 45 applications have been received from companies seeking assistance for payroll and employee retention via the Department of Inland Revenue’s Tax Credit and Deferral Program.

According to the post, in order to qualify, existing businesses must be in good standing with their value added tax (VAT) and Business License; have a staff compliment of 25 or more and have annual sales of at least $3 million.

The qualifying businesses are eligible to receive up to $200,000.00 for a period of three months in tax credit. Repayments will commence in January 2021.

Small to medium sized enterprises are also being assisted via the Small Business Development Center (SBDC).

For financially challenged individuals there is another process. Application is to be made the National Insurance Board for the Government Unemployment Assistance and the normal NIB Benefit programs. As of April 21, according to NIB, seven thousand seven hundred and seventy-one (7, 771) applications have been received for the Government Unemployment Assistance program from self-employed persons. Of that number 5,592 have been processed while 4,117 have been approved. Eight hundred and sixty-three (863) applications are pending. In total, $1.96 million has been paid out via this program thus far.

In terms of NIB Unemployment benefits, to date 18,000 unemployment claims have been processed; with a total of $8.7 million being paid out thus far, according to

Applications for NIB unemployment benefits continue to be processed daily, The Freeport News has been informed.

