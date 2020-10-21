Illegal oil dumping being investigated

OIL DUMPED ILLEGALLY – Police are investigating the illegal dumping of several industrial sized bags of oil in east Grand Bahama, early Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement officers in Grand Bahama are investigating the illegal dumping of several commercial/industrial sized bags of oil on a side road in East Grand Bahama.

A video showing some seven to eight bags, one or two which were already leaking oil, circulated on WhatsApps and Facebook Wednesday (October 21) morning, raising concern among residents and environmentalists.

A number of calls came into this daily’s newsroom regarding the unlawful dumping, with one caller confirming that the video was forwarded to local police.

Deputy Prime Minister K. Peter Turnquest, Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama was also in receipt of the video and during his presentation in the House of Assembly yesterday, he condemned the individual(s) responsible for the act.

“I want to condemn the person or persons who are responsible for the abuse of the environment in Grand Bahama this morning, who would have dumped oil on the side of the road in East Grand Bahama.

“We don’t know yet, Mr. Speaker, who was responsible, but I would like to update the Grand Bahamian community that have expressed concern this morning,” said Turnquest.

He confirmed that police have located the site of that dumping, and, authorities will ensure that whoever is responsible for it will be brought before the court.

“This is an egregious act and just unacceptable. The amount of oil that they deposited is just unimaginable … that somebody would do that is unforgivable and we will ensure that the law will take its course,” said the East GB MP.

This daily also reached out to Equinor (Statoil), which last year – September 2019 – experienced a devastating oil spill as a result of Hurricane Dorian.

While Equinor’s management did not offer an official comment, a consultant for the company noted: “The discovery is most concerning for all and early indications are it is a used product which eliminates Equinor.

“But Equinor will no doubt await findings and facts from the relevant authorities. Equinor remains committed to the protection of the environment.”

Attempts to get a comment from Department of Environment Health officials were not successful, as this daily was told that Chief Health Inspector Bertha McPhee-Duncanson was out of office and is the only person authorized to release official information on the department’s behalf.

Meanwhile, The Freeport News learned that there was police presence in the area of Equinor.

Investigations reportedly continue in this matter.