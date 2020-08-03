Hutchison Bahamas reopens following TS Isaias

Following the passage of Tropical Storm Isaias, Hutchison Ports GBAC, Hutchison Ports FHC, Hutchison Ports FCP is pleased to announce that all Businesses have re-opened and are operating within the confines of the Exigency Orders as outline by the Government of The Bahamas.

Grand Bahama International continues to operate between the hours of 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and is opened to cargo and emergency flights only.

Freeport Harbour Company (cargo Department) is opened between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday – Friday.

The Freeport Container Port (Quay Operations) resumes its regular working hours.

Management at Hutchison Ports Bahamas reminds all employees and the public to continue to follow all protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic. We encourage all to wear a mask, continue sanitizing and washing hands frequently, maintain social distancing, and to remain at home.