Hundreds fed through ROYO ‘Programme’

(PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Another 1,200-plus Grand Bahamians have received food and care packages courtesy of Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO) and its partners.

ROYO President Dudley Seide hosted a major giveaway on Thursday, May 27, where more than $30,000 in food items were distributed to families.

“Today is a great day for Grand Bahama. This is called ‘Feeding Grand Bahama.’ This is something that I always wanted to do … to God be the glory! We have over $33,000.00 worth of meat here. The Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation (GBDRF) is a part of this, along with so many other partners that have assisted in what you see here right now. Today is a glorious day. At first it was just a dream of mine but today, ‘Feeding Grand Bahama’ is finally here,” said Seide.

Hundreds of Grand Bahamians, flocked to the Banyan Lane location, parked in their vehicles, patiently waiting to make to receive, grocery items, baby items and meat.

A representative from one of the sponsors, Family Guardian, Leslie Gelin (Northern District Manager, Family Guardian) noted that he was truly humbled by the number of persons on the long lines to receive groceries.

“Family Guardian was founded on the principle of caring for the family. This is just one of many initiatives through which we have been providing tangible aid, wherever possible, in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, and, now the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a pleasure for us to partner with Reach Out Youth Organization.

“I knew it was a pleasure before, but to come here this morning and seeing the support and the number of cars, which is the reality of what we are all facing on Grand Bahama. This humbles me, personally, and so I am happy to represent the company in that regard.

“We want the community to know that Family Guardian stands with them. We believe that we are going to get through this, together. Once we stand and hold hands together, as is happening now, we will all emerge, Bahamas strong,” said Gelin.

He assured that Family Guardian will continue to assist the community in whichever way possible.

“This has been a campaign that we have been on since Hurricane Dorian, and, so this is just a continuation, not only here on Grand Bahama but, in Abaco. We were there, before the lockdown, we made a few presentations there. In Nassau, almost on a weekly basis, we have been making presentations. On Grand Bahama, this is our second one for the month. Less than two weeks ago, we made a presentation at the Grand Bahama Children’s Home, and, this week we are making one here. I can assure you that this will not stop.

“This has been a humbling experience here for me today. I have already shared this with my executives, just so that they will have an idea. I am here on the ground and I just wanted them to see it, from my eyes,” said Gelin.

President of Jamaica Bahama Imports, Winston Pinnock, another sponsor of the massive distribution spoke about the relationship with ROYO.

“Reach Out Youth Organization, for more than 12 years has been a part of our program that we support in Grand Bahama, as a community effort. It is a continuation of what we have done for many years and we will continue to do that.

“As I have said many times, when I am asked by Mr. Seide to do these presentations, it is for me a joy to do it and I encourage all of the corporate businesses in Grand Bahama to set up and do more of these types of events. Coming in here, there was miles of traffic, from everywhere. There is a lot of need.

“We have been in business for 25 years, serving the community and the Bahamian people have supported our business, just like any other business that has been around. We should step up, and, in critical times like these and support the community. That is simply what it is. Especially as people of God, besides business people, especially those of us who subscribe to Christian values, it should be fundamental.”

A few of the recipients of Thursday’s giveaway expressed their gratitude to Seide and his organization for the much-needed donations.

Rose Riley shared with this daily that she was on the line for the distribution since about 8:00 a.m. that morning.

Riley added that she found out about the massive food distribution from Seide’s social media sites, where he informed that his organization would be hosting the massive distribution on Thursday.

“This is a tremendous help and a blessing to the community of Grand Bahama. I am from the Hawksbill area and no one has ever done anything like this. I just pray that God bless his (Seide’s) hand and that God’s hands extend to all of these people today, here on Grand Bahama. I give God thanks for him. I just pray that God will continue to keep him strong.”

An elderly gentleman, who was on the line with his wife said as follows: “Someone told my wife that Mr. Seide was giving out grocery items today. They told us that we could stay in our car and they would come and bring the items to us. We are truly thankful and appreciative for this.

Lisa Forbes said: “I think that this an awesome thing that he (Seide) is doing. I was a little upset a few minutes ago because I overheard a lady saying ‘I was on this line from this morning and only got one little bag.’

“They have to remember that he is doing this for the community. It is not about just one single person. I think that this is an awesome thing that he is doing and hats off to him."

In addition to the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation, other sponsors for the initiative include: Sawyer’s Fresh Market, AML (Abaco Markets Limited) Foods, BWA (Bahamas Wholesale Agency), Jamaica Bahama Imports, PharmaChem Technologies, Thompson Legacy Foundation, Rotary Clubs of Grand Bahama, Family Guardian Insurance, Fidelity Bank, Scotia Bank, KrossTown, FOCOL (Freeport Oil Company), Municipal Motors, Grab Bags 242, Hon. Michael Pintard (MP for Marco City), Coca-Cola, Jarol Investments and ELNET.