Holmes Rock Primary student wins Air Services arts contest

CONGRATULATIONS – Eleven-year-old Kristin Quant of Holmes Rock Primary School (HRPS) was recently named the overall winner in The Bahamas for the MASA Assist Drawing Contest held earlier this year. Pictured from left to right are Julian Moss, Sales Manager MASA Assist; Breann Campbell, Agent MASA Assist; Kristin Quant, Marsha Wildgoose, Teacher, HRPS and Candice Quant, mother of Kristin Quant. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

Eleven-year-old student of Holmes Rock Primary School (HRPS), Kristin Quant, was named the overall winner for The Bahamas in a recent art contest hosted by “Medical Air Services Association (MASA) Assist.”

The now sixth grader entered the contest while in the fifth grade and was unaware that he had won until it was announced during a special assembly held at the school on Thursday, November 5.

Sales Manager, Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands, Medical Air Services Association (MASA), Julian Moss, explained how the contest came about and how Quant was named the overall winner for the country.

“During the early part of the year, we distributed some of our campaign flyers for an art drawing competition. We wanted to do something to cater to kids and so this was only eligible for primary school students. We distributed a couple hundred flyers throughout New Providence, Grand Bahama and all of the Family Islands. Both private and government schools received the flyers where we asked them to distribute to selective students at their schools.

“Many schools participated and submitted these drawings. Successfully, even though Holmes Rock Primary School was one of the last schools I visited, Mr. Quant was named the overall winner.

“When I received the results, I was overwhelmed. I barely came to the school before the deadline and here it was Mr. Quant won. I contacted the school and told them that he had won. I wanted to personally come here to meet this young man.

“On behalf of my company we will be presenting Mr. Quant with an art set. I was so happy that he won, we even added a $100 gift card for CostRight for him as well.

“We believe in encouraging our kids and so we wanted to be here to present him with his gifts and spotlight him, among his peers, to encourage them all to try to strive to do well and show that hard work does pay off,” Moss said.

Moving forward, Moss said that it is the intention of MASA Assist to initiate similar competitions to encourage the youth of the nation to strive for excellence.

“We want to do more for our students; for young people; because we do believe that the youth of the nation are the wealth of the nation. They are our future. If we can take care of the future now, molding them in the right direction, we will see our Bahamas become a better Bahamas.”

While Quant won the competition here in The Bahamas, the competition was open to primary school students throughout The Bahamas and the entire Caribbean.

During his presentation at the special assembly, as he addressed the students Moss stated the following:

“We wanted every country that participated, to have a winner and Quant was named the winner here. There was then a drawing where all of the winners from each country were entered into a competition for an overall prize.

“We did not win the overall prize for the entire Caribbean, but there was one student from this school who participated against all of the schools in The Bahamas. The little winner came from HRPS.”

HRPS Principal Lillian Walker expressed her elation that Quant won the contest.

“At the time that Kristin would have entered this competition I was not the principal but I am proud to be the leader of this institution where students are seizing opportunities. At the end of enrolling in the competition, he proved himself very successful. Those are the kinds of things that we want to encourage with our students. Though we are small we are still important and we are still making our presence felt within the community.

“Holmes Rock is home to many great persons that are now serving within the community; the likes of Pakesia Parker- Edgecombe, who is the Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini; David Wallace and others that were students at the school.

“Walter P. Parker was also our principal and would have been the Head Master, initially, having led for 41 years as the helm of Holmes Rock Primary School. There are so many other former students in society who are making their presence felt and doing good work.

“This is very encouraging to us, that we have a student doing something that is not normally traditional in what we expect, in terms of academics and sciences, but the arts; something that we must highlight more in our students.

“The arts help students to cope a lot and express themselves. Kristin is somewhat of a shy student and so, winning this competition would have done much for his self-esteem. I am very pleased and I hope to encourage him further, in many more competitions.”

Danique Kemp, Guidance Counselor, Holmes Rock Primary School also shared her happiness on the fact that Quant won.

“This is an awesome feeling. I can say that I am truly elated, and (it was) even more special for me to keep this presentation a secret from Kristin. He kept asking me about it and I played it off, telling him that I would look into it. We decided to make the assembly even more special for him by keeping the fact that he won a secret from him until today.

“He put so much effort into his work and he is such a sweet soul. I wanted to shed light on him to give him his due honor. It makes me very proud to know that he was the overall winner for the country. To know that this school was one of the last to enter the competition and he came out on top I am more than proud. He deserves this.”

The young winner shared that he was nervous when his name was called, noting that he believed that someone else would have won the competition. He shared how he felt upon learning that he won.

“I am glad that I got a $100.00 gift certificate and my art supplies. I needed some more supplies for a while now, because I draw a lot and my supplies finish pretty quickly.”

He added that art is his favorite subject. “I love arts and craft.”

Quant continued by describing his winning piece. “I drew two persons, a man and a woman, on a beach with a boom box under a coconut tree.”

Asked how long it took him to complete his drawing, Quant responded: “One night. I learnt how to draw from my brother and so, I learnt quickly. My brothers and sisters battle on who can draw the best.”

Well on his way to his dream, Quant stated that he wants to become a professional artist upon his completion of school.