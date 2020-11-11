Holmes Rock Primary focusing on COVID-19 safety measures

FOCUSED ON SAFETY – The students and staff of Holmes Rock Primary School (HRPS) are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all that enter the school grounds, said Principal Lillian Walker, pictured at right speaking with students. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

The students and staff of Holmes Rock Primary School (HRPS) are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all that enter the school grounds, said Principal Lillian Walker.

Speaking with this daily recently, Walker assured that

the students and staff are adapting to the new learning system, as well as health and safety measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a student population presently at 105, Walker stated that adapting to the strict protocols that are presently in place, is a priority.

“The students are adapting, but their adaptation takes a lot of monitoring, by the adults; … constant reminders of what they should be doing and the rules.

“As teachers and as the principal, we are not letting up; we are constantly reminding them to be careful about what they are doing; remember to stay six feet apart; remember to wear your masks at all times; and remember to wash your hands and sanitize constantly.

“The staff members have been excellent with that. They have been doing their part to encourage and enforce that. It is always a challenge, but we are trying every day to look at how to improve every situation. Staffers point out any shortcomings that we need to work on, and so that helps as well, moving forward.

“We are also preparing to have students sign up with the virtual platform, to make sure that in the event that we have to go into a lockdown we do have a backup and their education will continue. That is where we are at this time.

“The students are enjoying being back to school; they can once again see each other but they have been reminded that they cannot touch as they are used to, and so we encourage them to be creative. A lot of creativity is coming out of them at this time. You will often see that a lot of signing is taking place with their communicating, while they practice social distancing. It makes you laugh but children are creative. They want to be in school and so I think that is why they are inventing these creating ways to play,” said the principal.

With strict protocols being adhered to throughout the school campus, Walker noted that while it is a bit more difficult for primary school students to abide, the students on her campus are truly setting the pace for other primary students to emulate.

“It came about, when during our first week of school, we kept up with routine; routine on how they should assemble at the bathrooms; how to wash their hands; how to line up and stand apart. We constantly reminded them of the social protocols; we fully enforced that during our first week back. The second week was the same thing and we continue to ensure that our children and staff members, as well as anyone coming on campus, are safe at all times,” concluded Walker.