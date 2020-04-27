Hefty fine, jail time promised

HEFTY FINE, JAIL TIME – Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis not only extended the Emergency Order Powers to May 30, but announced a hefty fine and or jail time for those found violating quarantine and isolation protocols. (PHOTO COURTEYS OF OPM)

While health officials, in the capital, repeatedly remind those who should remain in quarantine or isolation at home, to adhere to the mandate, it appears that Grand Bahamians, generally, are complying with the imposed 24-hour weekly curfew and the complete weekend lockdowns.

Grand Bahama’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have not increased in nearly three weeks, remaining at seven. However, over the weekend, there were five news cases confirmed in Bimini and two additional cases in New Providence on Sunday (April 26), bringing the country’s total to 80.

As a result of the increased cases, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis not only extended the Emergency Order Powers to May 30, but announced a hefty fine and or jail time for those found violating quarantine and isolation protocols.

“I note that the Emergency Orders have been amended to enforce strict fines for those who break quarantine protocols,” said the prime minister Monday (April 27) morning in the House of Assembly.

“The Orders have been amended, Mr. Speaker, in that those who break quarantine could be fined up to $20,000 or spend five years imprisonment or both.

“Mr. Speaker, you break the quarantine, we lock you up. We don’t have no time to talk,” stated the nation’s leader.

“We know in other jurisdictions, how rapidly COVID-19 spread to other countries or locales, because individuals who were COVID-19 positive returned to their home countries without being quarantined.

“We cannot risk this in The Bahamas, because this would lead to a wider outbreak of the virus. I know that this has placed a burden on some Bahamians overseas,” said the prime minister.

Noting that he understands the frustration and worries about their families here at home, Dr. Minnis said that the government is working to sort the situation out.

“We are working to resolve this matter in the best interest of all concerned and in the best interest of the country.

“Maintaining with the protocols of other countries, the government, Mr. Speaker, is finalizing plans to secure a mandatory quarantine facility to accommodate the return of a number of Bahamians in the United States to New Providence.

“At present there are over 200 Bahamians, who want to return home during the lockdown of our borders, and, we are finalizing plans to bring those individuals homes.

“I advise all those individuals who want to travel home, that they should contact the Consul General in Miami so they can be informed as to when they would be brought home,” Dr. Minnis instructed.

The announcement by the prime ministers, comes after Bahamas Ambassador to the United States, Sidney Collie, last week recommending that the government “make an exception” and allow some Bahamians to return home despite the country’s borders being closed.