Health officials deny COVID-19 cover-up

Health officials have denied hiding information relating to positive COVID-19 cases, after being questioned about a New Providence-based facility which resulted in health care professionals walking off their jobs.

“I think that it must be appreciated that whenever patients are involved in anything that has to be divulged to the national air, it is imperative the patient is aware and the patient’s relatives are aware,” Public Hospital Authority (PHA) Supplies Management Agency Executive Mary Walker, told reporters during a recent press conference.

“So, we have an obligation to ensure that that is the first thing that happens, and so, the PHA and indeed the Department of Public Health will follow that same process because that is what we are obligated to do.

“It may come across as if we are trying to hide information, because we cannot control, apparently, what the union persons will say to the press. But we have an obligation to do, and, act in a professional manner and to follow the rules of the divulging of information.

“And that’s personal information. So, until the persons who are required to have the information, have it, we are not in a position to bring it forth to the public to air. And, we will continue to function as we are mandated to do,” said Walker.

Last week news broke of 23 persons on Sandilands Ward testing positive for COVID-19, after a staff member who worked across three wards of the institution, had tested positive.

Health care professionals walked off their jobs and Bahamas Nurses Union President Amancha Williams, communicated with the media.

Following the reports, the Public Health Authority (PHA) issued a statement claiming: “All affected patients are now being cared for on isolated wards. Aggressive sanitization of wards at the institution continues as scheduled."

Twenty-four hours later, nurses in Grand Bahama called in sick, citing a number of concerns including lack of PPEs (personal protective equipment) to use while working with COVID-19 patients.

In the past three weeks, Grand Bahama has seen a tremendous spike in its COVID-19 positive cases, with 300-plus reported since July 8 to date.