Health Minister tours RMH

RMH TOUR – Minister of Health, Dr. Duane Sands (forefront) toured the Rand Memorial Hospital and IAT Building, as recovery and renovation efforts continue on health care facilities post-Hurricane Dorian. Also pictured are Sen. J. Kwasi Thompson, Minister of State for GB; Iram Lewis, Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction and Sharon Williams, Hospital Administrator, Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS). (PHOTO: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

Following a tour of both the IAT Building and the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) proper on Friday, December 13, Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands announced that the administrative services of the RMH, as well as a number of out-patients services will relocate to the IAT Building opposite the RMH, today – Monday, December 16.

Sands was accompanied by Sen. J. Kwasi Thompson, Minister of State for Grand Bahama; Iram Lewis, Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction; Sharon Williams, Hospital Administrator, Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS) and other health care officials during a tour of the facilities.

Sands described the transition as progressive, as it relates to restoring essential medical services on Grand Bahama post-Hurricane Dorian.

“This is exciting. We started (the tour) with the IAT Building, which has been recently renovated after Dorian. On Monday (December16), we believe that we are going to move in. We are going to get the administrative teams out of the tents, so that mission control can be restored. We will be able to resume Outpatient Clinics in the IAT Building on Monday, and that is a wonderful advance, a wonderful evolution of where we were and where we are headed,” said the minister.

Post-Hurricane Dorian, the administrative services of the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) were forced to relocate to make shift tents at the rear of the hospital.

Sands noted that the relocation of the Outpatient Clinics to the IAT Building, will alleviate some of the strain placed at the Pearce Plaza, where many of them were also temporarily located as a result of the Category 5 hurricane.

“As we walked into the Rand Memorial Hospital proper, there has been a significant movement in terms of the demolition. Now, what we have found is that in this very old building, there is some termite damage, there are some old, rusty pipes and so on and so forth.

“I want to assure the public, as I have been walking around with the minister (who used to be and probably still is) a very competent and qualified engineer (Iram Lewis) … we will not do anything that will in any way compromise the safety of our people. However, we do not believe that we are going to be able to get rid of every single piece of termite eaten wood in the facility. And so, there will be mould remediation, to ensure that any bacterial contamination is sorted out but the structure is safe and it will be restored,” Sands said.

“In the area of the operating room, recovery room, the central sterile surgical supply areas, there is not a whole lot of work to be done but it is a part of the entire remediation project. And so, we are now standing in the area where we will place a temporary operation room and recovery room. In very short order, probably in January, we believe that elective surgery can once again start at the Rand Memorial Hospital.

“There has been tremendous headway, tremendous progress and by the grace of God and the hard work of so many determined people (we are able) to get this done. I am standing with the minister with responsibility for Grand Bahama (Thompson) and the minister with responsibility for recovery (Lewis), the team at the RMH and the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) and all of the resilient, patient people of Grand Bahama. I want to say thank you for getting us this far.

“It has been a journey that a lot of people wondered whether or not we would get this far. We have gotten here; in January we will give another update to see how much further we have gotten, but we believe that the end is in sight,” stated Sands.

He continued by thanking the countless organizations, both locally and internationally, that have come the aid of The Bahamas in time of need.

“God bless all of the international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that have provided assistance. Samaritan’s Purse is a major participant, as well as St. Bernard’s Parish, International Medical Corps; we can talk about the University of Miami, Carnival Corporation. So many different organizations have rallied behind us and have seen us through in our time of need.”

Establishing a make shift hospital under tents on the ground of the IAT complex, immediately after the passage of Dorian, Sands pointed out that Samaritan’s Purse has and continues to provide assistance to the ministry, for which they are truly appreciative.

“Very soon, some services will be able to be explanted from Samaritan’s Purse and put back into the renovated RMH, but in the mean time let us not underestimate the value of the contributions.

“Samaritan’s Purse, that facility people talk about the temperature at night and we are attempting to mitigate that with space heaters, blankets and so on and so forth, but God bless them. They have made it possible to continue acute care, here in Freeport.

“Samaritans’ Purse tenure ends March 2020 and so, we would like to have a number of the services return to the RMH at that time. Realistically, we have to be out of our temporary facilities when hurricane season starts again and so we are under the gun,” the minister added.

As it relates to the cost of the renovations to the RMH, Sands noted, “We have said, based on our initial estimates that the total value of the repairs, renovations, equipment replacement can be as much as $20 million. Some of that is in cash; some of that is in kind. There are any number of scores of people now working on this remediation.

“You will see the SLS (NGO headquartered in Galveston, Texas) team, with shirts with the flag of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas emblazed on them as we walked through. It speaks to work being done, at a cost. You see new tiles going into the ground, new plywood, new sheetrock, new durock etcetera. We have equipment that has already arrived on the ground and, as early as next week we hope to have a ceremony to accept new modular facilities, for both Grand Bahama and Abaco.

“As we look at the value of this remediation, it is in the millions of dollars. When all the accounting is done and zeros added and the periods noted, then we will be able to say that it cost exactly this amount. The Ministry of Health has agreed to have all of the donations for health audited, and we will present that audited report when it is complete,” concluded Sands.