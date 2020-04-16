Health Minister Sands: rapid testing kits useful

HON. DR. DUANE SANDS Minister of Health

While government and health officials await validation of COVID-19 rapid test kits in the country, health care professionals will continue to utilize the current testing process. So, said Minister of Health Duane Sands on Thursday, but he allowed that the rapid test kits would be quite useful.

There are two types of tests presently available for COVID- 19, one of which is presently being used in country – the genetic/molecular or PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests.

The second test – serological test (commonly referred to the as the rapid and antibodies test), is the one being tested for validation by the Ministry of Health.

The Freeport News interacted with Dr. Sands on Thursday, April 16.

Should the rapid tests be validated and deemed officially acceptable for testing for the COVID-19 virus, they will indeed be useful.

During the Ministry of Health’s press conference on Wednesday April 8, Dr. Duane Sands pointed out the following: “As it relates to the issue of testing; bear in mind that we first had the capacity to test in this country less than a month ago. Prior to this, tests would have had to be sent to the CDC (Center for Disease Control) in the United States or to CARPHA (Caribbean Public Health Agency) in Trinidad.

“What has happened in The Bahamas is nothing short of remarkable; that we have developed the ability to do molecular testing, at home, without a need to send tests off, and, that we have been able to consistently provide PCR (molecular tests), right here at home.

“We are looking at the role of rapid tests, and, we would prefer to have the option of rapid molecular testing. The role of rapid antibody testing is something that we are attempting to validate, but at this point in time, we cannot recommend widespread antibody testing.”

He explained the difference between the two tests.

“The genetic/molecular test, or PCR test requires – a. evidence of an infectious agent; b. the genetic material or RNA of the virus; and c. swab samples from the nose and throat of a suspected case.

“The serological test, or rapid test requires evidence of the body’s reaction to the virus; the presence of antibodies, IgM and IgG; and a sample of blood from a suspected case.”

"Results from the PCR test, sometimes referred to as the swab or diagnostic test can take days to be confirmed while with the serological, commonly referred to as the blood or antibodies test, and, is also called the rapid test, for obvious reason, results for such can be released within seconds of performing the test.

PCR Tests require a swab from the nose or throat of a suspected patient, while the serological test requires a blood sample from the patient. Following the retrieval of both the swab and blood sample, the swab is tested in a laboratory using a PCR test, while with the blood test; a solution is added to the sample for testing.

In the PCR test, officials look for coronavirus genetic material from the swab while in the rapid antibody tests, they identify whether there are any antibodies present, created by the body to fight the virus.

A positive result either test would conclude that the patient in fact has the virus using the PCR test, while if the results return positive with the antibodies test (rapid test), it would suggest that the patient has had the COVID-19 virus in the past.