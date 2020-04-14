Health Minister responds to concerns regarding Chinese-donated equipment

HON. DR. DUANE SANDS Minister of Health

Bahamians are questioning the decision of the government to accept a donation of medical supplies from China, after seven countries refused to accept equipment following allegations of contamination, regarding the imported products.

Last week the supplies were scheduled to arrive in the country. However, United Sates President Donald Trump, issued a presidential proclamation directing federal authorities to allocate “scarce or threatened” medical supplies for domestic use, only, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, products earmarked from China for other countries (inclusive of The Bahamas), were delayed. However High Commissioner Sidney Collie intervened and the supplies were released.

Included, are N95 masks and other personal protective equipment like surgical masks and gloves.

Meanwhile, residents questioned whether officials will test or check the equipment to verify if they were exposed to the virus.

The Freeport News spoke with Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands on Saturday, April 11, on whether or not measures are in place to determine whether the equipment might have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

“We procure or accept products from reputable companies, the same way we accept only items from certified labs for public testing or medications from reputable manufacturers," he said in response.

“The commentary and concern is implicitly fraught with bias. We treat our supplies from all sources with careful attention," he added.

In the meantime, Grand Bahama has recorded its latest COVID-19 case on Saturday. A 25-year-old male was diagnosed with the virus, bringing the island's total to seven.

Dr. Sands, at the time of the interview, noted that the Grand Bahama case was among four new confirmed cases nationwide, bringing that total to 46, up to that point. Four hundred and ninety-three persons are in quarantine, five recovered and eight died as a result of the virus.

During his address in the House of Assembly (HOA) on Monday, April 6, Dr. Sands noted that a sustained mechanism for testing patients suspected of having the COVID-19 virus is a grave importance to identifying positive COVID-19 cases, as well as to appraise community spread of the highly contagious virus.

He explained that there are two forms of testing being used presently to identify the respiratory disease.

“To determine a COVID-19 positive case and to gauge community spread of the virus, it is important to have a sustained mechanism for testing. Consequently, I take this moment to elaborate on the testing process for COVID-19.

"1. The genetic/molecular test, or PCR test -This test requires – a. evidence of an infectious agent; b. the genetic material or RNA of the virus; and, c. swab samples from the nose and throat of a suspected case.

"2. The serological test, or rapid test - This test requires evidence of the body’s reaction to the virus; the presence of antibodies, IgM and IgG; and a sample of blood from a suspected case.

"Testing is an essential piece in charting our in-country strategy. The molecular PCR testing is the gold standard. To date more than three hundred (300) molecular tests have been completed in- country on samples from persons who meet the testing criteria.

“There are real constraints to upscaling molecular testing. Quite simply, there is a limited supply of test kits, swabs and human resources in the National Reference Laboratory.

“Facing similar issues and with insightful forethought, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China extended its kind hand of generosity by donating one thousand (1000) test kits to assist The Government of The Bahamas with confirmation of suspected COVID-19 cases.

“On behalf of the Government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, the Ministry of Health wishes to express its deep appreciation to the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China for this valued and very practical donation. These tests kits will go a long way to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in The Bahamas. As an invaluable friend and partner, The Bahamas looks forward to continued cooperation and collaboration with the People’s Republic of China," said the minister.

He added that exploring the option of rapid testing is presently being considered.

“There are 10,000 rapid test kits in-country,” he said.

During the Ministry of Health’s virtual press conference held on Wednesday, April 8, the Dr. Sands assured that there is no shortage of test kits in the country at this time.

“There is no shortage of test kits in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. We have enough test kits to exceed the demand for the foreseeable future and we have additional molecular test kits coming into the country.

With respect to testing actually taking place in country, as is presently being carried out, he noted that such a feat speaks volumes for the country, to have the capacity to perform such on our shores," said Dr. Sands.

“As it relates to the issue of testing, bear in mind that we first had the capacity to test in this country less than a month ago.

Prior to this, tests would have had to be sent to the CDC (Center for Disease Control) in the United States or to CARPHA (Caribbean Public Health Agency) in Trinidad.

“What has happened in The Bahamas is nothing short of remarkable; that we have developed the ability to do molecular testing, at home, without a need to send tests off and that we have been able to consistently provide PCR (molecular tests), right here at home.

“We are looking at the role of rapid tests and we would prefer to have the option of rapid molecular testing. The role of rapid antibody testing is something that we are attempting to validate, but at this point in time, we cannot recommend widespread antibody testing," said the health minister.