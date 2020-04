HON. DR. DUANE SANDS Minister of Health

Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands said the Ministry of Health today confirmed the deaths of two hospitalized COVID-19 patients overnight.

During a press conference at his office, Friday, April 3, 2020, Dr. Sands stated that the deceased patients included a 67-year-old female and a 79-year-old male.

He added that investigations are being conducted into the details surrounding the cases and contact tracing continues.