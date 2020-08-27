Health experts address COIVID-19 backlog

BACKLOG ADDRESSED – Health officials have addressed the backlog of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) tests during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to veteran physician Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis.

According to veteran physician Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis, as reported previously, during the second wave of COVID-19, the National Reference Laboratory has experienced a significant backlog of cases.

Speaking during a national health press conference on Monday (August 24) Dahl-Regis noted that the sharp increase in the number of samples to be tested strained the human resources and testing capacity at the lab.



“In this second wave the number of tests has increased significantly to more than 300 samples daily. Specimens from swabs are processed by manual extraction of the genetic material for each sample. Correspondent data on surveillance and lab results must undergo quality checks before those results are released to the Surveillance Unit for further notification,” said Dahl-Regis.

In the second wave of the virus, The Bahamas has not only seen a spike in cases, but a spread to other islands and an increase in COVID-19 related deaths.

Dhal-Regis noted that an early task in this recent wave by health officials was to address the backlog.

She added that many qualified volunteers were recruited to assist with sample processing and data entry.

“Additional equipment was secured, and a total of 220 backlogged samples were outsourced to the Doctor’s Hospital Lab for testing.

“Additionally, testing priority protocols were used to redirect testing from acute care facilities to the newly installed equipment at the PMH Microbiology laboratory for COVID-19 RT PCR testing.”

She disclosed that the remaining backlogged samples were processed at the National Reference Lab.

“Today, I am very pleased to report that the backlog at the National Reference Lab has been eliminated. Measures have also been put in place to prevent a backlog from reoccurring.

“The Ministry of Health has revised and communicated the COVID-19 testing policy and priority; enforced the requirement to complete documentation of lab forms; and has recommitted to stricter adherence to case definition and testing protocols. Additional measures include:

• Digital data entry at the time of swabbing;

• Timely identification of cases;

• Timely identification of contacts; and

• Testing capacity has been increased.

“COVID-19 testing is now being carried out at the Princess Margaret Hospital’s microbiology lab. COVID-19 testing will also soon be possible at the South Beach Health Centre in New Providence and at the lab on Grand Bahama,” Dahl-Regis said.

She noted that the turnaround time for results will be monitored.

“It is anticipated that the turnaround time will not exceed 36 hours,” said Dahl-Regis.