HASB’s fight continues

KEVIN DELANCY, Founder, HASB Grand Bahama

HIV/AIDS Survivors Benefit (HASB), Grand Bahama Founder Kevin Delancy stands wholeheartedly behind this year’s World AIDS Day theme “Global Solidarity, Shared Responsibility.”

December 1 is observed as World AIDS Day, and according to Delancy, in Grand Bahama HASB continues the fight against the stigma through its educational programs.

He said that the World Health Organization, United Nations AIDS and other international and local organizations join the AIDS Foundation, calling for “global solidarity” to maintain essential HIV services, during COVID-19 and beyond.

Noting that this year, while COVID-19 has been particularly challenging for the organization, Delancy said that he and his team remain committed to their projects, including success of positive impact, rapid testing, educational seminars and hands-on care for persons throughout Grand Bahama.

Delancy, in an exclusive interview with this daily Monday (November 30) stated that HASB’s team has worked tirelessly throughout the year despite many setbacks.

“We’ve had our challenges this year, or should I say from last year, 2019 after Hurricane Dorian. Then, coming out of that, we got right into COVID-19, the worldwide pandemic. However, HASB not only remained committed to the people we served, but continued to educate and bring awareness to the wider community.

“While we know that COVID-19 is taking precedence right now, there are still other illnesses, including HIV/AIDS that need to be treated and there are still patients that need care,” said Delancy.

He informed that HASB, in the new year, will continue to bring awareness, educate residents, particularly young people, on the facts of HIV/AIDS.

“As much as possible we will host informative forums and seminars, virtually. We will also continue to fight against stigma and discrimination as it relates to HIV/AIDS.

“To that end, we remember those that have lost their battle to the disease and we encourage those living with the disease to adhere to the advice of their doctors … eat right, take your medication and exercise.

“This year made me a 35-year survivor. I am thankful to the Almighty God and doctors in the United States and The Bahamas, especially Dr. Eric Brown, Dr. Hubert Orlando and Dr. Molly Eaton – just a few of the physicians who played a role in my survival. A special thanks to my mother and awesome family and friends …thank you for your love and support.

“I will continue to assist persons who are living with this condition and assisting in any way I can throughout my community,” he added.

Delancy pointed out that being diagnosed is no longer a death sentence with the advancement of medication and treatment. Here in Grand Bahama, persons have access to free medication.

“So, I urge you to know your status, be educated on the facts, not the myth of the disease and together let us stamp out discrimination and stigma.

“HASB remains committed to touching lives and bringing hope,” said Delancy, who also took the opportunity to extend a special thanks to those who continue to support the organization, including Fred Sturrup, Sarah St. George, Tony Miller and Simmons Security, and, he wished residents throughout Grand Bahama happy holidays.

He concluded with a quote from Edward M. Kennedy: “The work goes on, the cause endures, the hope still lives and the dream shall never die.”

Founded in 1988, World AIDS Day was the first ever international day for global health. Every year, United Nations agencies, governments and civil society join together to campaign around specific themes related to HIV, as people around the world unite to show support for those living with HIV and to remember those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses.