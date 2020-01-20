Haitians nationals charged and ordered deported

HEADED TO COURT – Ten Haitian nationals appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in Magistrate’s Court #1 Wednesday (January 15) morning, where they faced charges of Breaching the Immigration Act.

Ten Haitian nationals appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in Magistrate’s Court #1 Wednesday (January 15) morning, where they faced charges of Breaching the Immigration Act.

Wednet Bellot, Voltaire Lafrance, Dahana Thurin and Jhonderson Bellot all entered a guilty plea to the offence of Illegal Landing. The group was convicted and fined $300 each or in default to serve 10 months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Meanwhile, Thurin was convicted and ordered deported.

The group’s court appearance stemmed from an apprehension exercise on Tuesday, January 14. According to reports, Immigration officers acting on information received, executed a search warrant at a home on Drake Avenue. While conducting the search, the Haitian nationals were discovered hiding in a bedroom.

They were unable to produce proof of legal status in the country and as a result, were arrested and cautioned. The group claimed to have entered the country illegally by boat from Haiti and remained in the country without valid immigration status.

In other news, Mimi Jean was arraigned for Illegal Landing and pleaded guilty to the offence. She was convicted and fined $300 or in default of payment to serve 10 months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Jean admitted to entering the country illegally by boat and remained here without valid immigration status. She was ordered to be deported.

On Tuesday, January 14, acting on information received, immigration officers executed a search warrant at a home located on Hills Road. While conducting a search of the home, Jean was discovered hiding under a table in one of the bedrooms.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Turenne was arraigned for Overstaying and Possession of a Forged Extension Stamp. He pleaded guilty to the offences and was convicted and fined $3,000.00 or in default serve two years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

He was also ordered to be deported.

His court appearance is in connection with an incident that occurred on Tuesday, January 14. Immigration officers acting on information received, executed a search warrant at a home located in Seahorse Village.

While at the home, officers encountered Turenne, who produced a Haitian passport which when examined revealed that he had overstayed his time in the country. Additionally, the passport also contained a forged Bahamas Immigration extension stamp.

As a result, he was arrested and cautioned reference to Overstaying and Possession of a Forged Stamp. Further investigations confirmed that the stamp was forged and obtained by fraudulent means.

The following day – Wednesday, January 15 – Ansy Jean Charles, Bellotny Andre, Beauchamy Billy and Anestal Bendy were arraigned on Illegal Landing charges. They pled guilty, were convicted and ordered deported.

According to information, on Wednesday acting on information received, immigration officers proceeded to an area on Grand Bahama Highway, where the individuals were observed standing at the entrance of a service road. They were unable to produce proof of their legal status and as a result were arrested and cautioned reference to Illegal Landing.

The groups stated that they entered the country illegally by boat and resided here without legal status.

As a result, they wanted to turn themselves in and volunteer to be repatriated.

The department continues to assure members of the public that they would continue its commitment to carrying out the mandates of the agency to combat illegal migration by establishing effective border control management in compliance with the Statute Laws of the country. The Department of Immigration also took the opportunity to remind the public that it is an offence to harbour an illegal person by providing accommodation.

If discovered all persons will be hauled before the courts and charged with the offense which upon summary conviction carries a maximum penalty of $10,000.00 and five years’ imprisonment or to both such fine and imprisonment.

The Immigration Department thanks the public for partnering with us in providing information relative to all breaches of the Immigration Laws.