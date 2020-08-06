HABS founder Delancy thankful for US Healthcare Foundation grant

INTERNATIONAL ASSISTANCE – Some 40 HIV/AIDS Survivors Benefit (HASB), GB clients have once again been given relief with the assistance of an emergency grant from the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF).

Some 40 persons of the group assisted regularly by HIV/AIDS Survivors Benefit (HASB), have once again been given relief. A foreign organization provided assistance through HASB, to help counter the challenges brought on by Coronavirus (COVID-19), worldwide pandemic.

HASB Founder Kevin Delancy J.P., disclosed that the non-profit organization could not have helped their clients, significantly, without the much-appreciated grant, received from the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF).

“We (HASB Committee) would like to take this time to really thank the AIDS Healthcare Foundation of the United Stated for providing us with emergency COVID-19 funding,” Delancy said during an interview recently.

“We were able to provide persons with food, water, hygiene care packages, and, in some cases, rental assistance. I am pleased to say that the money came at a good time, as so many, including our clients are going through difficult times.

“After coming out of an unprecedented hurricane (Dorian) back in September 2019, which devastated most of the island, then right into the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of residents are having a hard time with unemployment and other issues.

“Our organization also experienced some difficulty, but thankfully AHF came to our rescue and we were able to assist our clients in need,” Delancy said.

“The funding would have come at a perfect time to assist those who are in desperate need. Again, we say thank you to AHF for always stepping in to assist this organization here in GB and helping us to live up to our motto, ‘Touching Lives, Bringing Hope,” Delancy concluded.