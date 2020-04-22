Gun violence claim life of young male

GUN VIOLENCE – One man is dead and another in critical condition, after two separate shooting incidents, within hours of each other, late Monday (April 20) afternoon. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

One man is dead and another in critical condition, after two separate shooting incidents, within hours of each other, late Monday (April 20) afternoon.

In the first incident, a young man known by the street name ‘Pooh Bear,’ was violently gunned down, while in the Back-A-Town area, despite the country being under the imposed 24-hour curfew.

According to police press officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Terecita Pinder: “Shortly after 7:00 p.m., police received information of a shooting incident on Hilary Avenue off of Livingston Avenue.”

She reported that the male, while standing in front of a residence on Hilary Avenue, was shot multiple times about the body by a person(s) in a vehicle.

The victim was rushed to the trauma section of the Rand Memorial Hospital via ambulance, but later succumbed to his injuries, ASP Pinder said.

An hour later, police received another report of a shooting incident in Hawksbill.

ASP Pinder said that shortly before 8:00 p.m., police dispatcher received information of gunshots being heard in Hawksbill.

Reports revealed that a male, believed to be Ken Webb, while standing in the area of Inagua Way, Hawksbill was shot multiple times by culprit(s) in a vehicle.

He was rushed to the Rand Memorial Hospital via private vehicle, where he was listed in critical condition.

Authorities are actively conducting investigations, and the GB Police Department is appealing to members of the public for any information that may assist them.

Officers may be contacted at 350-3106 through 12, 919\911 or at the nearest police station.

This latest murder, according to this daily’s stats, brings the island’s count to six for the year. The fifth murder was also at the hands of gun fire, which claimed the life of yet another young male on March 13, in Eight Mile Rock at the popular Fish Fry, shortly after 1:00 a.m.

On February 23, Frithzson Kersain was gunned down outside a business establishment on Polaris Drive, Caravel Beach.

He was recorded as the island’s fourth murder for 2020.

Eleven days prior to that incident, on February 14, the lifeless body of 40-year-old Jamall David Russell was discovered in a plastic bin at his Lewis Yard home.

Just hours prior to the discovery, a female family member of the deceased, reported him missing to authorities, which led officials his home.

On January 29, Devontae Russell succumbed to the injuries from gunshot wounds he sustained back on December 23, 2019, while he was a patron at a local business establishment in West End.

Then on January 28, shortly after 7:00 p.m., 29-year-old Dario Vargo Pinder was shot to death on Weddell Avenue.

He was reported as this island’s first murder victim for 2020.

Pinder was found on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

All of the murder victims for the year were male. Five of the six murders were as a result of gun violence.