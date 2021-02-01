Grieving grandmother appeals for witnesses to come forward

A GRANDMOTHER’S PLEA – Mary Glinton, grandmother of 11-year-old Sarah Russell, who died on the scene of a tragic traffic accident on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, is making a plea for anyone that may have witnessed the accident to come forward, so that the family can have closure. (PHOTOS: TFN FILES)

Grandmother of 11-year-old Sarah Russell, who died on the scene of a tragic accident on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, is urging anyone who might have witnessed the traffic fatality that claimed the life of her granddaughter, to come forward.

Mary Glinton of McLean’s Town said she is reaching out to anyone who was on the scene and saw the accident.

Young Sarah, who was a student of Sister Mary Patricia Junior High School, was one of five occupants in the grey GMC Yukon when the crash occurred.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Alphonso Pinder, at the scene: “Sometime around 4:30 p.m., (on that fateful day) police received a report of an accident on the Grand Bahama Highway in the area commonly referred to as UB (University of The Bahamas). On arrival, officers discovered that an accident had indeed occurred, involving a GMC Yukon SUV that was traveling east on Grand Bahama Highway.

“Apparently, the vehicle lost control, ran off of the northern side of the street and overturned. From what we understand, one person succumbed to injuries. The vehicle, at the time, was occupied by five passengers including the driver.”

Glinton, however, is pleading for anyone who was travelling in the area and saw the accident to step up and “say something,” so that the family can have closure.

“I need some closure on her death. It is hurting, that was my granddaughter and I love her very much. I need somebody to come forward and just say what happened, how the accident went about.

“I am just reaching out to anybody who was there, who was on the scene. It could've been your child or somebody else’s child,” said an emotional Glinton.

“It hurts me a whole lot to see a young child like that just go and nobody come forward to say anything, because if it was me I would have come forward to say something. Even if the person is hurting, I would have come forward,” the tearful grandmother said.

As for Sarah’s father, who was the driver on that fateful day, Glinton said He is still grieving very much. He had a lot of injuries.

The father is now out of hospital and trying to come to terms with the loss of his daughter.

“There were people who knew me on the scene of the accident, so if you care and have any concern come forward,” Glinton urged. “That’s all I am asking for … and say something.”

As for the second adult in the vehicle, Glinton disclosed that he is out of intensive care and progressing slowly.

“He had to be flown out to New Providence. He could have lost his life too, but thank God. And, the other children that were in the car, are healing up gradually.

“But Sarah’s sister is still having nightmares about her and the accident, and about how Sarah talked to her just before she died. So, I am just reaching out to somebody. I know somebody saw something. They need to come out and say because it could’ve have been their child,” added Glinton

She described her late granddaughter as being a very nice child, always with a smile on her face. “She loved fishing, she loved the boat and loved to catch crab. Anytime she came home, don’t care how she’s dressed she would ask, Grammy I could clean your fish?

“She’d take my things off the bay. I really miss her, I really miss her,” said Glinton.

The group was headed to McLean’s Town to go in the boat to fish, when the accident occurred.

Following the deadly crash, Superintendent of Police Jeremy Henfield, officer-in-charge of Grand Bahama’s Traffic Division, appealed to the motoring public to “drive with due care and attention.”

Supt. Henfield plea intensified after 11 lives were lost in traffic fatalities for 2020.

“As you know we have had two fatalities within five days; one on Saturday (December 12) and then again one yesterday (December 16). This is of very grave concern, not just for us here at Traffic, but the entire Grand Bahama District.

“When I say that I mean for all of us, the Assistant Commissioner Mr. (Aston) Greenslade, straight down the chain of command. This is a very grave concern,” said Henfield.

He noted that in both instances speed was indeed a factor.

“I want to take this opportunity to admonish the motoring public. There is no need to speed. Our streets are not racetracks. We are asking motorists to please drive with due care and attention. Drive within the speed limit. If you leave home in sufficient time then you can get to your destination in sufficient time.

“It is not like we (RBPF) have not been on the streets. Every division, every department of the District has been on the streets of Grand Bahama for the past five months.

“All of our major highways and thoroughfares have claimed lives in Grand Bahama; East Sunrise (Highway); Midshipman Road; Grand Bahama Highway; Queen’s Highway; the Mall (Drive). All of those major roads in Grand Bahama have claimed lives already. We cannot continue to lose any more lives. Everyone that we lose is more than what we should have lost,” he added.

Traffic police investigations continue into this incident.