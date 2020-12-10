Greenslade pledges increased police presence over holiday

INCREASED PRESENCE – There will be increased police patrols downtown, Freeport this Christmas holiday to ensure the safety of business owners and shoppers, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Ashton Greenslade (center). GB’s top carried out a walkabout downtown on Wednesday. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

There will be increased police patrols downtown, Freeport this Christmas holiday to ensure the safety of business owners and shoppers, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Ashton Greenslade.

Grand Bahama’s top police led a group of officers, including his administrative team on a walkabout downtown Wednesday (December 9) morning, to speak with store owners, and shoppers as the holiday season approaches.

He explained that the annual exercise was to engage and interact with both business owners and patrons; address any concern that they may have and to assure them that police presence would be felt during the holiday season and beyond.

“We are out this morning visiting business houses, as well as persons who might be shopping. We want to find out from the business community how they are doing, and if they have any complaints. We also want to reassure them of our continued support and to let them know that during this festive season, they will see a high police presence. They will see officers on mobile patrol with their lights flashing; they will also see officers on foot patrol; and they will even see the Assistant Commissioner, just about every day during this month.

“We also would like to say to the shoppers, you can feel safe and to be aware of their surroundings at all times. If they see anything suspicious, please feel free to contact the police and let us know,” he said.

He also warned shoppers to be vigilant at all times.

“Do not flash money and please keep your valuables locked in the back trunk of your vehicles. In short order, I will be sending my community team out to distribute flyers, which will educate them (shoppers) on some safety tips during this time of the year,” he revealed.

Greenslade also sent a stern warning out to the criminal element.

“Put the guns down; no stealing, no armed robbery; and do not try to take advantage of our decent citizens who are out shopping.

“We will not allow it. We will be out to engage them, to arrest them if they think about committing any criminal offense this month and moving forward. My advice and tip to them is to attend church and conduct themselves in accordance with the law.”

A team of COVID-19 Ambassadors also accompanied Greenslade.

Questioned on the significance of inviting them on the annual walkabout during the Christmas season, Greenslade responded: “As you are aware, the coronavirus which came on our doorsteps sometime in March, has caused a lot of problems for The Bahamas and by extension the world.

“The COVID Ambassadors are working hand-in-hand with the RBPF throughout The Bahamas, and here in Grand Bahama it is no different. Chief Superintendent Kenwood Taylor is here and is the officer directly in charge of them, supervising them. They are doing a wonderful job; they are making a difference. I believe that moving forward, you will see a lot of improvement in terms of this COVID disease.”

During the walkabout and a day prior, officers of the RBPF also distributed flyers to business owners. The flyers outlined crime prevention tips and recommendations compiled by the Royal Bahamas Police Force National Crime Prevention Office.

Some tips included on the educational flyer, are business owners using a drop safe secured to the floor of their business; having professionals install security cameras to capture best images of potential suspects; and keeping landscaping trimmed for good viewing into and out of their establishments.