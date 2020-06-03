Grand Lucayan project still a ‘go,’ says Tourism Minister

STILL A GO – The Grand Lucayan Resort properties are still a ‘go,’ said Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar. (PHOTO COURTESY OF MOT)

The sale agreement between The Bahamas Government and the Royal Caribbean International/ITM Group for the purchase of the Grand Lucayan Resort properties is still a priority.

As the country moves toward a phased reopening of the tourism sector, beginning June 15, with new safety measures and policies in place, Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar on Tuesday of this week, spoke about the status of the project.

“As far as I am aware, that project is still a 'go.' Obviously, there has been a delay due to the COVID-19, causing many entities to be closed and certainly, government offices to be non-operational.

“So, there may be a slight delay, but we had discussions with ITM last week and they are still a 'go' and still excited to do the project and, still lining up all the required administrative steps to pull the trigger on the project.

“So, my response is, it’s still a ‘go,’” D’Aguilar said.

“Grand Bahama has suffered a double whammy – first with Hurricane Dorian and quickly following that is the pandemic – from which we are hoping to emerge,” he added.

Pointing out that the hotel inventory has always been challenged and has been a problem, he disclosed there was excitement when the agreement was signed. He called the development “a rebirth of a signature property.” He said that the agreement relates to other proposed projects in the industry.

“Obviously, we have a lot of air B and B products as well, and so, they will be ready in somewhat of a reduced format in terms of reduced inventory, to receive guests that will come to the island when we reopen,” said the Tourism Minister.

Regarding the airport, D’Aguilar said that situation remains a challenge.

“It is not owned by the Government of The Bahamas. It is owned by private companies, but the government is seeking to intervene. However, it is a process that we continue to deal with. It is an issue, but we are progressing as best we can, to get it up and running. Obviously, we’ve been distracted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but now we are beginning to refocus on the way forward with that airport, but no definite plans yet,” he added.

D’Aguilar said that on March 24, 2020, the tourism industry, as many came to know it, came to a screeching dead stop with the onset of the Coronavirus.

“Hotels closed, airports closed, cruise ports closed, ferries stopped, the Straw Market closed, restaurants, bars and shops closed; excursions stopped; taxis, limousines and busses stopped; and the industry that generated record 7.2 million visitors in 2019, almost 50 percent of our GDP (gross domestic product) and two out of every three jobs for Bahamians, experienced a total and complete shutdown.

“The sacrifice has been huge, the effects on employment and income generation has been enormously painful for many, many Bahamians.

“And so, I am delighted to change the discussion from one about lockdown and curfew, to one of reinstatement and reopening. The one thing you’ll learn about tourism is that it is extremely resilient,” said the minister.

“Yes, it is subject to shocks like hurricanes, economic downturns and now, pandemics. Bu, no matter what type of licking you put on tourism, it always, always seems to bounce back better and stronger,” he noted.