Grand Lucayan Lighthouse Pointe doors remain closed

DOORS CLOSED – The doors of Grand Lucayan’ Lighthouse Pointe remains closed, despite an announcement by Michael Scott, chairman of Lucayan Renewal Holdings, back in December 2020, of the February 1 reopening date. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Grand Lucayan Lighthouse Pointe’s doors remain closed, although a press statement from Michael Scott, chairman of Lucayan Renewal Holdings, back in December 2020, announced the resort will reopen February 1, 2021.

A team from this daily visited the hotel site Monday (February 1) and was met with orange traffic cones blocking entry to the property.

The Freeport News made several attempts to reach Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar and Minister of State for Grand Bahama, Senator Kwasi Thompson for an update on the resort’s reopening. However, up to press time there was no response.

Scott, meanwhile, in his December statement, expressed excitement over the reopening.

“On behalf of myself and the board of directors, we are truly thrilled to welcome you once again to our world-class resort,” said Scott.

“The added safety, security protocols and features will assure you a safe and happy experience, giving you the peace and serenity, our resort offers, as well as lure you into indulging in our many amenities and experiences; whether it be lounging on the beach, spearfishing, golf, deep sea fishing or just simply exploring the beautiful island of Grand Bahama.”

According to the statement, Lighthouse Pointe, the Grand Lucayan resort’s all-inclusive offering, will open with rates of $220.00 per person, per night and open only 196 of the property’s more than 500 rooms.

The statement added that four dining facilities will also reopen, including Portobello’s, Pizzeria Capri, Aroma Café and Waves Bar & Grill, as well as the resort’s spa and fitness center.

“Additionally, the convention center and wedding gazebos will be fully functional, and ready to host intimate weddings and small groups,” the statement added.

It also explained that protocols to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 will be enforced, with staff having to undergo daily temperature checks, wearing protective equipment on the property and having to complete training exercises.

“In addition, social distancing guidelines and signage will be established throughout the property; hand sanitizing stations will be readily available, and public spaces will frequently be disinfected,” the statement noted.

Several residents expressed the belief that the reopening was simply a 'façade’ as there were no tourists coming into the island.

“How are we opening and there are basically no international airlifts coming into the country?” Raymond Black questioned.

“These people in authority really take us for fools. The airport remains in a shamble, the fast ferry (Baleària) doesn’t begin bringing in passengers until February 11 … so, what February 1 reopening were they looking at?”

In a press statement last week, Baleària Caribbean officials announced that it will resume passenger sailing to Grand Bahama from Fort Lauderdale on February 11.

“During the first phase, the company announced that it will travel once a week (on Thursdays) to Freeport, Grand Bahama Islands. Company officials anticipate that a second sailing, on Sundays, will be implemented at the end of February.

“The new passenger sailing will concur with the already established cargo route. Based on demands, the company is hoping to increase the number of sailings per week by March.

“Baleària Caribbean officials expressed enthusiasm and optimism, but say they’re approaching this reopening attempt very cautiously. They will follow very strict safety and sanitation protocols to ensure that their passengers travel safely. The ferry transport has gone above and beyond to ensure the safety of their passengers and staff members,” the statement read.

Baleària Caribbean officials said that they will continue to work closely with the United States and Bahamas Government to follow all of the latest travel guidelines. They also recommend that all passengers verify all current travel requirements with the corresponding countries involved before making their travel arrangements.