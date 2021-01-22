Grand Bahamians concerned over new Biden travel order

NEW TRAVEL ORDERS – Residents are concerned with the new travel orders announced by U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday, which requires all travelers into America to have a negative COVID-19 test and to quarantine immediately.

Thursday’s (January 21) announcement of the executive order signed by U.S. President Joe Biden, requiring travelers into the United States to not only have a negative COVID-19 test, but to quarantine immediately, is of grave concern to Grand Bahamians.

Not only is the new policy an additional expense for residents wanting to travel to the U.S., it now rises a time-consuming factor because of persons having to quarantine.

Additionally, President Biden did not give a time frame for quarantine after arrival into the United States. However, the CDC (Center for Disease and Prevention) published a 10 to 14 days quarantine period for travelers.

Meanwhile, residents are voicing their concerns, particularly with the pending February 1 opening date of the Grand Lucaya Lighthouse.

“We are already hit with the high prices to take the COVID test, health visa and other expenses … now this,” said Lyn Adams. “I know every leader wants to protect the citizens, but this is much for those who must travel to the U.S., especially for an emergency.”

Adams also opined that the new travel policy will have an adverse effect on Grand Bahama’s already “limp” economy.



“We have been, for the lack of a better word, fighting to rebound the economy in Grand Bahama for years, and just when it felt as though things were about to turn around, we were hit with Hurricane Dorian in September 2019, and then CoVID-19 in 2020.

“While we continue to prove that Grand Bahamians are a resilient people, it is high time that we catch a break now.”

A male resident only gave his name as Roy, said he stands by the U.S. executive order. “They have high numbers of the people infected with the virus all over their country and we have Bahamians, basically, in every state.

“They have family traveling to them and us at home don’t know who is or who is not infected over there. So, when they travel, yes get tested and when returning home, get tested again. It’s either that or don’t travel.

“Yes, I know there’ll be the argument of wanting to see family, but this virus is no joke and having health officials allegedly making the decision as to who will receive care or not, is no joke either. So, for me it is better safe than sorry,” he stated.

In the meantime, local tourist industry workers are “praying” for a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I hear that part of the hotel is opening, but we won’t have any cruise ships coming in. Carnival and the others say they won’t begin sailing until sometime in March and April, so that’s that.



“People aren’t flying that much anymore because of the expense of taking the test and all that. How are we in this tourist industry going to make it? I don’t know but we are still here and waiting,” shared a straw vendor, who wanted to remain anonymous.

Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar is of the belief that the recently announced requirements are significantly impactful to travel.

“…Given the fact that we hardly get any (tourists) from Europe and given the fact that Canada is virtually shut down, probably well in excess of 90 percent of our foreign travelers are coming from the United States,” D’Aguilar told The Nassau Guardian, in an interview on Thursday.

“The fact that they now have to fulfill our requirements to come here, and these requirements by the CDC to return home, inclusive of quarantine, is significantly impactful, almost devastating.

“It’s going to be that much more difficult to convince persons to travel to The Bahamas,” said the tourism minister.