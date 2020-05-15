Grand Bahama nurses lauded during International Day event

APPRECIATION – In honour of her dedication to the noble profession, Nurse Tamika Jennings (third from left) received the first award from the Paula Neymour Foundation, which was established by fellow nurse, Annie Stubbs-Grant. Also pictured from left to right are: Cherlyn Bain, Principal Nursing Officer, Grand Bahama Health Services; Sharon Williams, Hospital Administrator, GBHS; Jennings and Judy Bridgewater, Deputy Principal Nursing Officer, GBHS. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Celebrated this past Tuesday (May 12) under the theme, ‘Nurses a voice to lead: Nursing the World to Health,’ millions of nurses throughout the world were highlighted and exemplified for their unwavering efforts as healthcare professionals, particularly at this time as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact nations all around the world.

In Grand Bahama, the Grand Bahama Health Services scaled down the celebratory events, due to COVID-19.

Nonetheless, a brief ceremony was held on the grounds of the Immune Augmentative Therapy Clinic, under a tent provided by Samaritan’s Purse.

Practicing social distancing during the ceremony, nurses were thanked for their "dedication and commitment to the noble profession amid such a trying time."

GBHS Principal Nursing Officer (PNO) Cherlyn Bain commended the team of nurses for their hard work.

“It is not by chance that this year’s theme speaks to what we are currently facing, the COVID-19 pandemic. Nurses are in hospitals all over the world, nursing the world to health. What an awesome responsibility, on our shoulders.

“Can we bear the burden? Yes, we can, with God’s help and His presence on our side; also, with teamwork and community partners, which are many.

“The month of May is designated Nurse Month, recognizing the worth of the nurse, and celebrating the birth of one of our trailblazers in nursing, Florence Nightingale known as the ‘Lady with the Lamp,’ who observed many deficits in her time, in practice. She not only observed it, but she made the necessary recommendations and some of them we are utilizing now, as we change the face of nursing.

“Over the many decades, we salute our own trailblazers among us, to date. We recognize the worth of nurses who would have retired and those who left us with rich legacies within the health care area.

“Yes, I am changing your name to ‘Nurse Trailblazer,’ so please accept this new name as you change the face of nursing and embrace the new normal, with all enthusiasm and vigor,” Bain said.

Guest speaker Pastor LaQuez Williams offered words of encouragement on behalf of Bishop Godfrey Williams, senior pastor of Jubilee Cathedral.

“I just want to encourage you all to continue to push, because you have been a pillar of strength in our community,” he said.

Referencing Ephesians 6:10, Pastor LaQuez stated: “Finally, be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might. Many times you serve on the front lines and sometimes it is challenging. Sometimes you do not want to come to work; sometimes you are wondering how you will go back home and deal with your families; but you still serve.

“There are times when you will feel like giving up. Many times, you will question if this is ever worth it, but even in the midst of this, I want to encourage you to be strong in the Lord.

“Today, we applaud you for the great work that you are doing. Many peoples’ lives, including my life, are much better because of you."

He concluded by reminding nurses to put their trust in the Lord and in the power of His might.

Following Pastor LaQuez' presentation, PNO Bain noted that local nurses have many partners, including Annie Stubbs-Grant, a fellow nurse, who began a foundation for colleagues in name of the late Mrs. Paula Neymour, a former PNO. Nurse Tameka Jennings was named the first recipient on the foundation’s efforts.

“Nurse Stubbs-Grant gave me some criteria in terms of who to give this token of love and appreciation to, and, Tameka, you fit all of the bills,” said Bain.