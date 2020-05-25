Grand Bahama businesses evolving with the times

BUSINESSES EVOLVING – Officials at the GB Port Authority are praising local business owners who are adapting to the change of the way business is being done, during the pandemic. One such business is Kanoo, a licensee of the GBPA, that has introduced a platform that can assist businesses and customers in cashless, card-less digital wallet transactions that limit physical contact. (PHOTOS COURTESY OF THE GBPA)

How we live and work is changing in this era of COVID-19, and the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA) is proud to see Grand Bahama businesses evolve to meet our changing needs.

“The ways in which Freeport’s businesses have quickly and responsibly adapted their operations to meet the needs of customers has been remarkable,” said Ian Rolle, President of the GBPA. “Conducting business in a way that inhibits the spread of viruses like COVID-19 is critical to the success of all businesses and required for the safety of all residents, today and in the future.”

Kanoo, a licensee of the GBPA, has introduced a platform that can assist businesses and customers in cashless, card-less digital wallet transactions that limit physical contact.

Express Food Mart, which offers five locations island-wide, is the first to launch the use of the platform in their stores. “The world is changing and we want to be on board,” said Shauna Taylor of Express Food Mart. “The Kanoo app is a digital cash card. It’s brand new, and we are the first in Grand Bahama to accept it.”

In highlighting the benefits of the Kanoo app to all local businesses and customers, Rolle says: “Businesses across the island provide a critical service to residents, and we are pleased to see them adopt practices such as social distancing, disinfecting and curbside service that are keeping our residents safe and healthy. Kanoo provides another way to safeguard customers’ well-being.”

As Grand Bahama residents and businesses find creative ways to be safe during and post-COVID-19, the use of a digital wallet reduces contact during purchases and alleviates the need to carry cash. “Convenience has always been a hallmark of successful service organizations,” said Derek Newbold, Senior Manager of Business Development. “COVID-19 has challenged us all, and we encourage businesses to continue to think progressively to provide safe and convenient customer experiences.”

The GBPA works to support and facilitate the development of Freeport’s small business community through initiatives that educate and empower organizations to operate competitively. Through the Invest Grand Bahama Small Business Bureau, licensees are offered expertise to enhance business development and service, financial planning and management, training, funding facilitation and more. For more information visit http://www.investgrandbahama.com/smallbusiness/.