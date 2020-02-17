‘Govt’s additional borrowing is not for idle purposes,’ says Minister of Finance

Deputy Prime Minister K. Peter Turnquest, Minister of Finance.

While the Supplemental 2019/2020 Budget Debate has received much criticism, particularly from the Official Opposition (Progressive Liberal Party), Deputy Prime Minister K. Peter Turnquest, Minister of Finance stated that the additional requested borrowing is not for idle purposes.

Turnquest remarks came on Wednesday, February 12, in the House of Assembly as the debate over the government seeks to borrow nearly $600 million for Hurricane Dorian related recovery and restoration efforts.

According to the DPM, the budget reflects the values of the Minnis-led Free National Movement (FNM) Administration.

“As a part of our immediate and long-term plans to support our citizens, we have committed to additional expenses to strengthen the social safety net for the most vulnerable individuals and families affected by the storm. This has meant additional investment in safety and security, education and health options, shelter and unemployment support.

“We have allocated $11.4 million toward unemployment benefits to ensure eligible persons that lost their jobs receive unemployment benefits from the National Insurance Board (NIB) for an extended period. This is putting money in the pockets of storm victims, helping them to sustain themselves as best as possible while working to restore their lives,” Turnquest said.

“Our policies to support individuals and families come at a necessary cost. Unfortunately, what we have in available resources is significantly less than what we need. Although counter to our fiscal consolidation objective, borrowing is the only immediate choice, we have that is in the best interest of the Bahamian people given the alternatives. So, we are borrowing to lift people from hardship to a path of more stable and sustainable living.

“The additional borrowing, we have requested is not for idle purposes. We are also investing to sustainably rebuild the economies of Grand Bahama and Abaco. The damage and losses to infrastructure, alone as a result of Hurricane Dorian, is very tangible at over $450 million.

“It means clinics that are no longer accessible and therefore, parents not having to drive miles and miles instead of down the road to attend to a sick child. It means roads that are still impassable or severely damaged; it means water systems that are still not operating properly. The inaccessibility of these services impacts the lives of real people,” the DPM said.

“Mr. Speaker, so much work has already been done for the restoration, but we need additional resources to complete the massive task at hand. Unfortunately, we cannot just wish away the cost of this reconstruction. We have allocated approximately $214.2 million in capital projects over the next three years, because these infrastructure investments are required so that schools, clinics, roads, electrical and water utilities are restored so that storm victims can rebuild their homes and businesses and get on with their lives as soon as possible.

“While we are providing for the immediate needs of Grand Bahama and Abaco, we are also thinking progressively about the future needs of the country.

“Our country has found itself at the frontlines of the global climate crisis, which has exposed our extreme vulnerability to this invisible threat. It demands that we make strategic, long-term investments that build even more resilient communities, benefiting us now and in the future. We are making these investments in Grand Bahama and Abaco and for the entire nation,” stated Turnquest.

The Minister of Finance also informed a number of fiscal policies have been implemented post-Dorian to assist Bahamians residing on the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama, in terms of recovering, personally and otherwise.

“We have also implemented several fiscal policies to make the process of restarting a business and rebuilding a home easier, cheaper, and faster. We know that these have been beneficial to the victims of Hurricane Dorian, based on the number of residents who have made use of these tax incentives and concessions.

“As of early February, the Revenue Unit at the Ministry of Finance received over 2,000 applications under the Exigency Order. Of this total, over 900 applications were for the importation of replacement vehicles and over 1,200 applications for relief goods and other non-listed items.

“In addition to providing tax relief through duty and VAT exemptions, the government designated parts of Abaco and Grand Bahama as Special Economic Recovery Zones (SERZ), which included designating these islands as VAT-free until June 2020,” he added.

Turnquest disclosed that under the SERZ programme, the government waived business licence fees for all new and existing businesses, with an employee count of at least 60 percent of their pre-Dorian level by December 2020.

He added that the government also extended provisional licences to all businesses in Abaco and Grand Bahama, with the exception of potentially hazardous undertakings and waived Real Property Tax on properties that met the criteria to ensure they were restored.

A VAT credit of up to 50 per cent was also extended on the sale of qualifying real property, informed the DPM.

“This means that businesses can get restarted faster, provide more jobs to the economy and ultimately, provide opportunity for people to restore their lives.

“Again, we are ensuring that persons from Great Abaco – across the Cays, all the way up the archipelago to East End, Grand Bahama and to the tip of West End – benefit in a real and tangible way. As the residents of these communities start to put the pieces of their lives back together, these incentives will help them to do more with less, making recovery slightly easier.

“I am pleased to say that the elements of this innovative SERZ programme have established a pioneering and visionary approach to providing direct support and assistance to Bahamians in a way that had never been contemplated before in the history of the country. This is yet another shining example of how this Minnis Administration is about doing things, unlike others who only talk about things,” said Turnquest.

As it relates to assisting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME’s) within the SERZ, he added that the government has made fiscal provisions to assist those entities which make a considerable contribution to the economy and the workforce.

“Since we took office, our commitment to small businesses has been unwavering. Part of the massive response needed has been support for MSMEs. The government established a $10 million loan guarantee and equity financing programme to allow Bahamian MSMEs to acquire up to $500,000 in financing to restart their businesses that were lost or damaged due to Hurricane Dorian.

“I am happy to announce that $2.2 million has already been approved, in funding, for businesses affected by the hurricane under this programme. That’s right, $2.2 million is being injected into the economies of Grand Bahama and Abaco through small businesses to help them restart, rebuild and recover,” declared Turnquest.