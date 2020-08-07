Govt. schools slated for opening Sept. 21

JEFFREY LLOYD, Minister of Education

Government schools across The Bahamas will open for the new year come September 21, Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd told The Freeport News on Thursday (August 6).

Lloyd’s to the point, response came following questions as to whether the reopening date announced last month in the House of Assembly, would be pushed back due to the recent increase in positive COVID-29 cases on Grand Bahama.

“School will reopen online September 21,” the minister stated.

As it relates to government schools’ registration for the 2020/2021 school year, Lloyd pointed out: “Registration must be done online.”

Accordingly, parents are advised to access the ministry online at ministryofeducationbahamas.com, where they will find a ‘Student Registration Application.’ Parents are required to provide the necessary information for their child or children.

The cover page of the application advises: “The following information is most important to the school. Parents and guardians, who wish to submit an application for their child/children to attend a public school in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, are asked to complete all parts of this form fully and accurately.

“Please be aware that completing this form guarantees your child/ward (the applicant) a space in a school, but it does not guarantee space at the specific school chosen by you. You will be contacted (via email/telephone) by the school or a District Superintendent to finalize the registration process.

“Please note that this form has eight sections (Parts A – H) and must be completed in one sitting. You should save the data in each section for your records, but once submitted, you will not have access to the data that you entered. You will receive an email conformation that summarizes this application.”

Back in mid-March, when The Bahamas recorded its first positive case of the Coronavirus, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis ordered the indefinite closure of all schools throughout the country.

It would be weeks later that the Ministry of Education classes began online for students, as a means to continue their academic learning and prepare candidates for national examinations – Bahamas General Certificate Secondary Examinations (BGCSE) and Bahamas Junior Certificate (BJC) examinations.

While the government came under criticism for holding the national examinations (July 13 -20), the students still took their exams. However, with the spike in cases beginning July 8, the decision was made by the ministry to suspend the tests.

To date, the minister has yet to announce when the exams will continue.