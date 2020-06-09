Govt. quarantine facilities dissolved

DISSOLVED – Government operated quarantine facilities, as of Monday, June 8, were dissolved, as the country progressed into phase four of the ‘Measured Plan for Re-opening of the economy.’ (PHOTO: TFN)

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, Minister of Health, communicated such on Thursday (May 4), during a national address.

However, according to COVID-19 Task Force Chairman Dr. Frank Bartlett some 101 persons in Grand Bahama are in quarantine.

“Our figures, of persons in quarantine here in Grand Bahama is 101. Of those we would have some 60 people who are travel related. The persons who are travel related, for the greater part, would have returned in our repatriation exercise on May 23. As of June 5, they would have completed their 14 days of quarantine and our numbers would only be representative of persons who would have been under investigation for COVID-19.

“Of all the tests that we would have sent, so far, for those persons under investigation, there are some three that we have to send out to get results back and all of the persons that we would have had under investigation from 30 days ago, their test results have been negative,” he said.

Questioned whether contact tracing is still ongoing, locally, he responded: “Contact tracing is ongoing. Contact tracing, basically, involves identification first of a case that is positive. When we have persons that are under investigation, we do an initial evaluation as it relates to the possibility of having persons that may come in contact with them.

“But in the absence of us having any type of case in the last 29 days, then there is no active contact tracing taking place. Those persons who are in quarantine are monitored and they are called every single day. In the cases where we may have to visit someone or some other issue arises then a home visit is made in that instance,” concluded Bartlett.

Meanwhile, according to Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Delon Brennen, some 86 persons were still in quarantine in New Providence; however, that figure he anticipated would be reduced as many had successfully completed their 14-day duration without incident.