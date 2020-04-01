Govt. increasing assistance for workers impacted by COVID-19

Deputy Prime Minister K. Peter Turnquest, Minister of Finance.

The benefits and assistance plan for those unemployed during the COVID-19 national emergency period, has been expanded, said Deputy Prime Minister K. Peter Turnquest, Minister of Finance.

Turnquest said that the government has allocated funds to assist the Department of Social Services with food assistance, and, the National Insurance Board (NIB) with relieving the economic concerns of the self-employed.

He added that financial assistance is beneficial, specifically for those financially and economically powerless during the pandemic, COVID-19.

“We have set aside $4 million for disbursement through the Department of Social Services for food assistance and social support for displaced workers, directly impacted by COVID-19,” said the DPM on Monday, March 30, when he spoke regarding the Emergency Powers Resolution.

“The department started administering this programme earlier in the week and applications are flowing. Since Sunday, March 22, they have received and are processing some 1,430 applications. Applicants will be advised of the date to collect the food coupons from the Department of Social Services with effect from Wednesday, 1 April 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“The food assistance vouchers, under this initiative, are valued at $100 and they are to be disbursed every second week, primarily to persons within the hospitality industry who are facing reduced work weeks. This allocation will allow for up to eight weeks of benefit payments but may be adjusted according to need.

“As the tourism sector was clearly impacted from early March, we have made this benefit available to individuals who were on reduced weeks from March 1. Additional information on the process to apply and receive this benefit will be provided by the Department of Social Services,” said Turnquest.

As it relates to the Unemployment Assistance Programme with NIB, he explained the ministry’s determination to support the country’s self-employed citizens, as they struggle in the overturn of the island’s touristic economy.

Due to the nations crisis, Turnquest said, those working in the tourism sector such as hair braiders, taxi drivers and jet ski operators, without employees and those working outside of the tourism sector, have been added to the benefits of the programme.

“A national crisis, such as the pandemic before us today, where, due to forces entirely beyond their control, thousands of self-employed people who rely on the flow of cruise ship and stopover visitors, are now unable to make a living over the next few weeks.

“As such, the government has partnered with NIB to design a temporary programme that will provide weekly payments of $200 to persons who meet the eligibility criteria, for a period of up to eight weeks. That is, an eligible person can receive up to $1,600 over the eight-week period. I am grateful that the Board eagerly accepted this challenge, and I am happy to advise that on the 26 of March 2020, NIB launched its new online application process for the Government Funded Unemployment Assistance for COVID-19.

“The portal enables applicants to apply online and to submit the necessary documents via email to prove their identity and that they work in the tourism sector as a self-employed person. To date, NIB has received 1,563 applications,” said the DPM.

“I am pleased to advise that the government will expand this programme to other licensed self-employed persons who are impacted by the COVID-19 Emergency Orders. Given the aggressive actions taken by the government in the interest of public safety, these self-employed persons, outside of the tourism trade, are also facing the complete loss of income and the challenge of meeting their financial obligations. They too, will receive a benefit payment of $200 per week for the length of the quarantine period, which at present will go at least until April 8.

“These self-employed persons must ensure they meet the following requirements. The self-employed person must have a valid business license issued by the Department of Inland Revenue. They must have no additional employees. A sole proprietor with employees can apply for the government’s Small Business Continuity Loan Programme assistance. The self-employed person must have, and, provide a copy of their National Insurance Board Card or other government ID with their NIB number. They must not be a full-time employment, and, thus eligible for other NIB employment benefit. They must be able to demonstrate active income from their related business in either January or February 2020. This could for example be in the form of a copy of a bank statement showing business related inflow for the month. This provision is to ensure that only persons with active businesses obtain consideration and they must either be registered as self-employed with NIB or become registered at application for this benefit.

“For clarity, I wish to emphasize again that this benefit for self-employed persons outside of the Tourism trade will be paid for a period corresponding to the period of the ongoing Emergency Orders. NIB will administer this expansion and will announce the related steps for these persons and applications for this element, which should begin by Tuesday, April 7,” Turnquest explained.

He informed that the Department of Inland Revenue has indicated that there are over 7,000 self-employed persons across The Bahamas who meet these criteria, and, the Ministry of Finance is budgeting an initial $5.9 million to cover the additional self-employed persons impacted by the epidemic.

The DPM said that the Dr. Hubert Minnis (Prime Minister) Administration is eager to help its citizens through this very tough time, and, that shared income support is vital to those whose primary sources of income have been derived from its flowing income.

“NIB has fielded some 17,000 emails related to unemployment benefit claims and the sheer number of applications has put tremendous pressure on NIB resources, both from a financial and operational standpoint.

“To assist in the administration of payments, NIB enlisted the support of the Public Treasury. Together, NIB and the Treasury, along with the full clearing bank community are assisting with the timely payment to beneficiaries of this unemployment assistance. Given the unconventional nature of this special programme, NIB has also dedicated experienced claims officers to adjudicate these matters as quickly as possible.

“It was important for us to ensure that we make the most efficient use of a very limited budget. For this reason, before any claim is disbursed, NIB will also check with the Department of Social Services and the Small Business Development Centre to ensure that there is no duplication of assistance. As a country, we must be cognizant that this is a national challenge, with massive segments of the population already impacted or soon to be impacted. We must therefore ensure that our limited budgets are used responsibly, to make certain that we are able to assist as many people as possible.

“Bahamians have already shown tremendous ingenuity and flexibility in adapting their business models to the new reality of COVID-19. We have seen the movement to delivery services in the food and restaurant sector and online options for other services. However, for tourism workers, particularly the self-employed, there were few options to adapt.

“As the markets reopen, hopefully within the next few months, I am confident that these Bahamian entrepreneurs will bounce back. Until then, it is our hope, however, that the government’s intervention will cushion the economic blow to industry workers,” Turnquest concluded.