Govt. health officials insist adequate PPEs available

HEALTH OFFICIALS – Pictured from left are Minister of Health, Renward Wells; Chief Medical officer, Dr. Pearl McMillian and Princess Margaret Hospital Chief Hospital Administrator, Mary Walker.

Government and health officials are insisting that there is an adequate supply personal protective equipment (PPE) for all health care workers, on the frontline in the fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The statement came late last week, after several Grand Bahama health care professionals called in sick, and, their colleagues in New Providence walked off the job, citing a number of concerns, including the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Minister of Health Renward Wells said: “The Government of The Bahamas is assured there is adequate number of PPEs for frontline workers. The government is committed to the health and safety of all health care workers.”

Wells added that (he) and the Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis met with the Nurses Union, the Bahamas Doctors Union, the Consultant Physician Staff Association and the Bahamas Public Services Union recently, (Wednesday, August 5).

“We sat down with and spoke to their issues, gave them the reassurance, gave them the requisite information as to the response of this government, so I was somewhat surprised, less than 24-hours later, about the actions of a few individuals.

“I was happy that on Wednesday after our meetings with the unions, at least the Doctors Union went out and spoke to the positive response of this government to their request. It’s interesting that the two unions that did not speak to the media, are the ones we seem to be having somewhat of a disconnect with, so to speak.

“But the prime minister said it, I have said it, that we are open and we will continue to maintain the lines of communication with the unions,” said Wells.

He added that the prime minister has committed to meeting with the unions every two-weeks to be able to solve the issues with frontline workers.

“And again, I want to reiterate, the PPEs are there. The personal protective equipment is available,” Wells confirmed.

Public Hospital Authority (PHA) Supplies Management Agency Executive Mary Walker further affirmed that the protective equipment is available.

“As indicated by the Minister of Health, I can assure you that the Supplies Management Agency of the PHA bears the responsibility of procuring or purchasing all of the protective equipment for our health care providers and ensuring that it is distributed to all of the Family Islands, including Grand Bahama, Bimini to the north and, Iguana to the south, with exactly the quantities that they require to provide service.

“In fact, within the services of the Princess Margaret Hospital, the Rand Memorial Hospital and the Sandilands Rehabilitation Center, these supplies are topped up on a regular basis.

“Not only do they have the latitude to making a request for specific items, the items are routinely topped up in the supplies of these units.

“It is our intention to ensure the safety of all of our health care providers. At this current time, we do have the required protective equipment in stock,” Walker stated.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pearl McMillian admitted that health care providers are stressed. However, she said “we are seeking to ensure that all of the personal protective equipment that is required, is in place.

“We are also seeking to provide the audiences to allow our health care providers as well as the union representatives, to put on the table what their concerns are so we can seek collaboratively to solve them.

“We have been in this COVID-19 for quite a number of months. We are in the second wave and this one is requiring a lot more of our health care workers, but I guarantee you we are open to discussing these matters with them and the union. And, we are seeking to provide all that is required to give them the comfort that is needed to provide that care that is absolutely necessary at this time,” said the CMO.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis further insisted Sunday (August 9), in his National COVID-19 Address, that PPEs are available.

“At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Bahamas, like most countries around the world, was faced with the realization that PPEs were among the most vital defences in fighting the spread of the virus.

“PPEs are essential for safety and protection, primarily in acute hospital settings. Let me state that the government has made the necessary investment in PPEs to ensure that all public healthcare workers, be they frontline staff or support staff, are properly protected while performing their duties,” said the PM.

He added that the inventory of PPEs is monitored daily.

“Key personnel within the Supplies Management Agency (SMA) identify the quantities of each specific stock on hand; the amount distributed to each public health care site, as well as the quantity of new supplies received at our warehouses.

“I am advised that any temporary shortages within wards our units when they occur, are short-lived as the SMA uses a top-up system that facilitates restocking as soon as inventory reaches a pre-determined level,” Dr. Minnis said.