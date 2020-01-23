Govt. continues to invest in the fight against crime

IN THIS FILE PHOTO: Minister of National Security Marvin Dames gives a communication on crime in the House of Assembly. (Photo by Torrell Glinton)

The Government of The Bahamas has invested a substantial amount of funding in the Ministry of National Security’s efforts to combat crime in the country, said the minister responsible for that portfolio, Marvin Dames.

“Our government continues to live up to its commitments and has supported its anti-crime policy framework with substantial investments in human resources, training, equipment and technology.

“We knew that in order to be successful with any crime fighting agenda, attention must first be given to the most important component of any plan, and that is the human resource component, the officer, who will have to execute the plan. And so we immediately went to work,” informed Dames.

He relayed such during his address at the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) Grand Bahama and Northern Region Annual Church Service held at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, in Sea Grape, Eight Mile Rock.

“Guided by the Manpower Audit, 71 of the 271 newly enlisted police officers have been trained here in Grand Bahama and 47 of them have been deployed throughout your divisions.

“Cabinet has approved the recruitment for an additional 135 police officers. Thirty-five of them will be trained here in Grand Bahama. Joining those 35 Bahamian recruits will be 20 police recruits from the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force, who will be trained side by side with their Bahamian counterparts. Training is expected to commence this month (January 2020).

“Our government understands that good governance is predicated on sound and tested principles, not on an ad hoc approach driven by guess work. We cannot ever again allow attrition in any of our law enforcement agencies outpace recruitment. And we will not allow the Northern Region to be left out or forgotten in any way,” he added.

Dames noted that The Bahamas Government also invested heavily in technological upgrades to the fight against crime, some of which have already yielded positive results.

“In 2020 and beyond, technology will play a vital role in further reducing the level of crime. Investments in the latest and greatest police technology and equipment have been ongoing and are another key component in supporting the professionalization of our armed forces.

“On January 23, 2019, the Ggovernment signed a $1.9 million contract and implemented ShotSpotter. This cutting edge gunshot detection technology alerts police within 30 seconds of when and where a gun is fired.

“Already, this technology has had over 1,200 gunshots detected and has lead improved response time by police. Police Officers now have a greater chance of capturing or identifying perpetrators, getting medical care to victims sooner, identifying witnesses and securing valuable evidence,” he disclosed.

‘This technology is assisting our crime analysts with identifying new hot spots for gun activity, inclusive of time and day of the week, thereby allowing Divisional Commanders to shift their resources, accordingly.

“On May 21, 2019, the government signed a $3.1 million contract to create the Marco’s Alert System, which is a voluntary partnership involving law enforcement agencies and the wireless industry to activate an urgent bulletin in child abduction cases.

“On October 19, 2019, our government signed a $5.9 million contract for an additional 507 high-quality cameras to further expand and strengthen the system. One hundred of these cameras will come equipped with license plate recognition capabilities, another 100 with facial recognition capabilities, and a further 120 with pan tilt zone capabilities,” acknowledged Dames.

Additionally, an increase in the police fleet of vehicles continues, which includes the addition of Segways and All Terrain Vehicles, which the entire country will benefit from.

“The second phase of the expansion of the police fleet of vehicles is just about complete as $3.4 million has been invested to provide 35 new police cruisers, SUV’s, T-3 Segways and All Terrain Vehicles (ATV’s). These vehicles will be hitting the streets across The Bahamas, from Bimini to Inagua, within the first quarter of 2020.

“Last month, our government signed a $17 million contract with the California based Swift Systems for a multi-agency drone programme. This technology will be used to fight crime, migrant smuggling, drug smuggling and firearm smuggling.

“This month, January 2020, our government will be signing a contract worth $693,853.00 with a global industry leader to provide the police force with body and dash cameras.

“The introduction of these new police technologies will push officers to perform at an even greater level of accountability and transparency. It will also protect them from malicious complaints during police-citizen encounters. Further, it will necessitate the strengthening of customer service, ethics and professional training.

“Our government is also exploring the implementation of Tasers in order to add to the use of force options available to our police officers,” said the National Security Minister.

He added that local law enforcement officers recently met with officials from the Axon Company, one of the industry leaders in Tasers to discuss its viability to law enforcement within the RBPF.

“I once again assure you that Grand Bahama and the Northern Region will not be left out benefitting from these and other police technology,” said Dames.