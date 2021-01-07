Govt. committed to RBPF improvements

COMMITTED – Minister of National Security Marvin H. Dames presents his official remarks at the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s New Year’s Church Service 2021, on January 3, 2021, held in the Rose Garden, on the grounds of the RBPF Headquarters. He said that his government understood that safety and security undergird the success of any society, and that was one of the principle reasons that it committed to invest in law enforcement, even before coming into office. (PHOTO: BIS)

During his official remarks at the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s New Year’s Church Service 2021 (January 3) Minister of National Security Marvin H. Dames said that his government understood that safety and security undergird the success of any society, and that was one of the principle reasons that it committed to invest in law enforcement, even before coming into office.

“We will continue to work assiduously toward building capacity and capabilities within the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) and other law enforcement agencies; and modernizing them to face the challenges of the 21st century Bahamas,” Minister Dames said, during the event held in the Rose Garden, on the grounds of the RBPF Headquarters.

Among those present at the Service included Prime Minister Hubert A. Minnis; Governor General His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith; Permanent Secretary Marco Rolle; Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ismella Davis-Delancy, and Senior Executive Leadership Team of the Police Force; Commander of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Commodore Raymond King; senior representatives and members of the Uniformed Branches; Police Force Chaplain Father Stephen Davies; President of the Bahamas Christian Council Bishop Delton Fernander and Senior Council Members; National Overseer for the Church of God of Prophecy in The Bahamas Bishop Franklin M. Ferguson; Chairman of the Rehabilitation of Offenders Committee and former Police Commissioner Paul Farquharson; National Neighborhood Watch Council Chairman Keno Wong; and numerous officers, stakeholders and civilians.

Minister Dames added that his government remains committed to the continued improvements within the RBPF.

“We will continue to furnish you with the necessary resources that will aid in your crime-fighting efforts – as you have already been benefactors of 21st century policing technologies including body and dash cameras; increased CCTVs; Marco’s Alert billboards; vehicles; ShotSpotter and software upgrades to aid with greater levels of efficiency and productivity.”

“Conversely, technology has also made it easy to record, share, post, and capture moments at the blink of an eye, so I remind you that the public is watching,” Minister Dames added. “Officers, I am quite aware of the realities of your profession. It is no secret, I once served as a police officer. Therefore, I encourage you to always remain vigilant, taking nothing and no one for granted, while being respectful of those you have sworn to protect,” he said.

Minister Dames noted that success in any profession must start with investment in people.

“Our government firmly believes that if we put people first everything else will fall into place and success would be inevitable,” he said. “Hence, after completing our manpower audit of the RBPF, we immediately began to invest in the professional training and development of our police officers, consistent with global standards.”

“We will intensify our efforts during 2021, with the view of preparing the next generation of police leaders, at all levels of the organization. Our ultimate goal is to build an organization that all Bahamians can be proud of and that is the envy of the world. We are well on our way!”