Government schools in session with adjusted learning methods

BACK IN SCHOOL – A number of schools opened for orientation on Monday (October 5) morning for face-to-face learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including St. George’s High and Sister Mary Patricia Junior High Schools. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

A number of schools opened for orientation on Monday (October 5) morning for face-to-face learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools were abruptly closed back in March, this year, as COVID-19 rapidly spread throughout the world.

On Monday, this daily visited a number of schools throughout the City of Freeport, to observe how students, parents, teachers staff and administration were adjusting to the new normal system.

At St. George’s High School, where Grade 10 students gathered for orientation, Principal Shennan Rolle expressed shortly before 9:00 a.m. that things were progressing smoothly.

The secondary school has opted to begin this semester utilizing the hybrid (blended) model of teaching. According to the Ministry of Education’s Facebook page, hybrid learning will consist of the student enrollment attending the school in shifts, within a day, or for a reduced number of whole days, per week.

“Things are going well. We have our checkpoints at the necessary locations; parents and students' temperatures are being checked; and their hands are being sanitized as they come in,” said Rolle.

Moving forward she expressed being hopeful "that things will progress smoothly on campus" as they transition into the new norm.

“I anticipate things moving smoothly, because we are starting with the hybrid model and we are doing that to allow staff members and students to become aware of, and familiar with the protocols, so that it becomes a habit.

“Once we are comfortable that all of the protocols are being followed, habitually, we can invite the entire student body on the campus,” she said.

Questioned which grade levels were present on the campus for the first official day back to school, Rolle responded: “Today, is our orientation for Grade 10. Tuesday is for Grade 11 and Wednesday for Grade 12.”

Speaking to the 2020\2021 academic year she expressed: “We are excited for this new school year, despite the circumstances. We would have listened to the encouraging words of the Minister of Education (Jeffery Lloyd) last evening and we are embracing this time. We are just so happy that we are able to see our students face to face.”

This past Friday, October 2, District Superintendent of Education, Grand Bahama and Bimini Ivan Butler, announced that while some schools have opted to engage their students in the hybrid models, many have also decided to commence this academic year with face-to-face instruction.

“On Monday, October 5, the Ministry of Education (MOE) will welcome thousands of students back for the academic year, 2021. The Grand Bahama and Bimini District is pleased to announce that we will use two models of instruction when our students return to school this coming week. We will use the face to face model as well as the hybrid models.

“Schools such as West End Primary, Holmes Rock, Martin Town, Bartlett Hill, Lewis Yard, Maurice Moore, Hugh Campbell, Eight Mile Rock High, as well as Jack Hayward Senior High, those schools have opted to go face to face. Schools such as St. George’s, Sister Mary Patricia Russell Junior, Walter Parker Primary and Freeport Primary will begin with the hybrid model,” Butler revealed.

“The MOE is conscious of what is going on, is working very closely with the Ministry of Health, the Department of Environmental Health Services, The Office of The Prime Minister, as well as the Bahamas Union of Teachers and the Bahamas Managerial Union, to ensure that all safety and COVID protocols are in place and will be adhered to, during the opening of this new school year.

“We are very pleased to also announce that, in conjunction with the Ministry of Health, we will have an ongoing initiative for constant evaluation of the process on how our schools are operating and how they will operate during this pandemic season.

“We want to encourage parents to do their part by observing all of the protocols. In some cases, where possible, they can pack personal sanitizers and wipes for their children,” pointed out Butler.

He said that the schools are prepared as much as possible.