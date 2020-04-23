Government requests ideas, suggestions from citizenry

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis

The Bahamas Government is welcoming Bahamians and foreign residents, alike, to share suggestions, comments and non-COVID-19 related health questions, and join the "Citizen Army" in the fight against COVID-19.

The nation’s leader Dr. Hubert Minnis made the call during his nation press conference on Sunday, April 19.

“We continue to be open to your suggestions and ideas. The Suggestions and Questions Section at www.opm.gov.bs is now up and running. Suggestions have already been received,” he said.

By clicking on the ‘Suggestions’ tab on the website’s homepage, persons are encouraged to submit suggestions, recommendations and ideas, to the government on COVID-19 issues.

As testing is an extremely important aspect of combating the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 virus, which has already claimed the lives of nine Bahamians to date, Dr. Minnis informed that extensive testing was to commence the week of April 20 throughout the country. Testing will target a specific number of select persons, who are of greater risk to the virus.

While there are presently two test options for COVID-19, focus will be on the one presently being utilized within the healthcare system, which is the RT-PCR test. The other test, commonly referred to as the Antibody or Rapid test, continues to be checked for validity.

PM Dr. Minnis informed that health officials were geared to expand sampling, using current RT- PCR capacity. This is being done via physicians, nurses and medical technologists who go out into the community. Those targeted for testing include: contacts of confirmed cases (especially those with symptoms); healthcare personnel nearing the end of their quarantine period; nursing and home-care personnel; and individuals calling into the (COVID-19) hotline reporting concerning symptoms.

As for the full reinstatement of the 24 curfew, the prime minister had this to say: “I would like to remind all Bahamians and residents that the 24-hour curfew will go back into effect tomorrow, Monday the 20 of April at 5am until Friday the 24 of April at 9pm.

“On Friday at 9pm, the weekend Lockdown will again take effect.

“The 24-hour curfew is not a time to go out to socialize or to go visiting friends. It is not a time for a joyride.

“The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) under the leadership of Paul Rolle (Commission of Police) will continue to enforce the curfew.

“Unless you are exempted under the Emergency Powers Order, you may only leave your home for essential purposes, such as purchasing groceries, food, gas, pharmaceuticals and other essential items, or in the event of an emergency.”

He continued to implore residents to practice social distancing and proper hygiene practices as they have proven to be, throughout the world, the most effective ways to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“I know you have heard this over and over, but if you must go out, you must practice physical distancing of at least six feet. You mustwear a protective face mask at all times.

“Please wash your hands often and thoroughly, for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

“Employers must provide their employees who are serving the general public, with masks and appropriate protective equipment and measures. If not, the employer could face a fine.

“Let me repeat, employers will face fines if their employees, serving the public, are not wearing a mask. Storeowners may also be fined for allowing customers to enter their establishments without a protective face covering. If you do not have a mask, use a scarf, a T-shirt, or cotton cloth that covers the nose and mouth,” added Dr. Minnis.

Commenting that he was alarmed that many persons appear not to be adhering to the restrictions outlined with the Emergency Order, regarding the 24-hour curfew. He noted that while the restrictions are no doubt difficult for many, they are put in place for the safety of all residents of the Commonwealth. He expressed that the time frame in which they will be lifted depends on each and everyone doing their parts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“I was alarmed by the number of people out on the road during the 24-hour curfew this past week.

“In some areas it was hard to tell that the country was under a curfew at all.

“The longer it takes to stop the spread of COVID-19, the longer it will take to end the curfews and lockdowns and fully re-open our economy. The decision as to when to reopen parts of the economy and to get people back to work, rests in all of our hands. Our collective action will help to determine a number of timelines. This is not the time to go for a drive or an unnecessary trip to the grocery store. This is the time to stay at home.

“The Emergency Powers Order will be strictly enforced by the police. This includes the curfew and lockdown measures, and operating hours of exempted businesses. To help identify essential workers, every Bahamian and resident will be required to carry valid government-issued ID when in public. This may include a passport, NIB (National Insurance Board) card, driver’s license or voter’s card. Employers of essential workers should register employees with the Royal Bahamas Police Force at 311.

Again, he informed Bahamians and residents alike that those found in violation of the order would be fined accordingly.

“Those who are out just riding about with no reason should expect even greater enforcement.

“Let me also say to those who believe that they can use this emergency for criminal purposes, that there is enhanced surveillance by officers and through the use of various technologies.

“We will not tolerate gang activities or those who believe that they can drive around in groups to target others. The Police Force is on high alert. The Royal Bahamas Police Force notes as one of their crime tips that members of the public who see suspicious activity, should take a picture of suspect vehicles and individuals and report such information to the Force. That information will be strictly confidential,” added Dr. Minnis.