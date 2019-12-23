Global Medic and Rotary International partner to assist residents in need

READY TO GO – Global Medic is one of many non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that came to the aid of residents immediately following the passing of Hurricane Dorian back in September of this year. The group along with Rotary International, continues to partner in assisting residents in need. Pictured from left are President of the Freeport Rotary Club, Lorine Miller; Rotarian Steve Gunn and Global Medic’s Emergency Programmes Officer, Kristen Pelletier. (PHOTO: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

Global Medic is one of many non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that came to the aid of residents immediately following the passing of Hurricane Dorian back in September of this year.

To date, Global Medic representatives continue to assist where needed and according to the organization’s Emergency Programmes Officer Kristen Pelletier, they have continued to render their services and support ever since.

In an interview with this daily on Saturday, December 14, Pelletier shared that they will continue to make an indelible mark on The Bahamas, partnering with Rotary International to provide assistance.

“All day today, we have been packing food – rice, kidney beans and green peas – into buckets to give away to people that are still in need after Hurricane Dorian, especially getting close to Christmas, it can be a really tough time for people that are still struggling to get by. So, we are doing our part to make, at least, their food situation a little bit easier towards the holidays.

“Global Medic is a humanitarian organization, we respond to disasters and emergencies all over the world. The Bahamas is actually our 73rd country and so, we are quite busy.

“We do various things; we do a lot of water purification and food distribution. In The Bahamas, we have done a little different programming than what we are used to. As well as the food and water, we are also doing a mould remediation programme throughout the Freeport area.

“We are also hoping to launch a boat repair programme for the eastern end, in particular McLean’s Town to help the fishermen to get back on the water,” said the Global Medic representative. The efforts of Global Medic, Pelletier informed, have been done in collaboration with Rotary International, almost immediately after the passage of the monster storm.

President, Freeport Rotary Club Lorine Miller, was present as the volunteer efforts took place, along with fellow Rotarians.

“The Freeport Rotary Club and actually all of the Rotary Clubs are here, partnering with Global Medic for the past few weeks where we have been able to pack thousands and thousands of buckets of food that will be distributed to churches, persons in East End and anyone that is truly in need of the supplies.

“We were able to bring all of the Rotarians together and others in the community to come and volunteer,” said Miller.

“This is ongoing; I have been here assisting for the past four weeks or so, but this has been going on before I came on board. This has been taking place for a while now, around the clock. “

Fellow Rotarian Steve Gunn noted, “Global Medic has brought all of these food items in as well as fiberglass repair equipment, for fixing the boats up east to try and assist in getting the fishing industry going again.

“We are taking the 50-kilo bags of food items and breaking them down into smaller bags.”

The items, he noted, are distributed throughout Freeport and East End in plastic buckets, which contain individually wrapped plastic bags of rice, beans and peas.

Asked how long the initiative has been taking place he responded, “Global Medic has been here from about three days after the hurricane. They have been here for quite a while. They have crews that come in, spend like three weeks and then they rotate. They overlap to a certain extent and so, they compare notes on what they are doing. They are one of the many NGOs here in the island out of Canada,” concluded Gunn.