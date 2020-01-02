GCA Head Girl embraces true leadership role

JAMANNA ROKER GCA, Head Girl

Immediately following the devastation due to Hurricane Dorian, back in September 2019, recently installed Head Girl of Grace Christian Academy Jamanna Roker, was compelled to do something that would assist the many families directly impacted by the monster storm.

In that vein, she spearheaded a clothing drive, soliciting donations from a number of persons, inclusive of family and friends.

Director of Grace Christian Academy Ernestine Gilbert shared how proud the entire school was of Jamanna, for carrying out such a selfless act of kindness for those less fortunate.

“Here at Grace Christian Academy, we teach our students the word of God and to love the Lord thy God with all their heart; putting people first. We also focus on the seven habits of an effective young person. As they have gone through the teachings for a full year, really internalizing it, Jamanna saw it fit to solicit items to give to those that were in need and hard hit during the storm.

“Therefore, she hosted a giveaway here on the school grounds. Her desire is to help the school, as we grow and as this is her last year here, she felt even more empowered to do so,” said Gilbert.

Jamanna shared with this daily, how the idea came about to formulate the initiative.

“Firstly, I saw how Hurricane Dorian destroyed Grand Bahama, and I decided that I wanted to do something. I told my mom and asked her if we could host a clothing drive. I got all my family members together, and we set up on the school grounds.

“On the day of the event, we allowed persons to get what they wanted and needed. It made me so happy, just to see the smiles on their faces,” said the young student.

Jamanna added that she solicited the items through a number of avenues, requesting that persons donate to the worthy cause, new or fairly new clothing items. “We asked persons if they would be willing to donate any article of clothing.”

Questioned what she would say to others, including her peers to also host and participate in similar initiatives, Jamanna expressed, “If you see something and you feel compelled to assist then do not be afraid to do it help, because you never know when a blessing might come.”