GBSY Social Club makes donation to Falcons’ Boys

YOUNG MEN RECEIVE LAPTOPS – Members of the Falcon’s Boys Club receive laptops from the Grand Bahama Ship Yard Social Club to assist with their virtual learning. Pictured from left to right are Barrington Rolle; Darrin Rolle, Director, Falcons’ Boys Club; Samuel Bowe, Kyle Burrows, Sam Miller, Treasurer, GBSY Social Club; Jarius Hall, Gerard Douglas, President, GBSY Social Club; Gregory Smith and Prince Smith. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The Grand Bahama Shipyard (GBSY) Social Club continues to contribute to the lives of the youth in meaningful ways via through longstanding back to school initiative.

However, this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, despite having to scale back its usual back is program, the group was still determined to assist young members of the Falcons’ Boys Club.

The GBSY Social Club donated laptops to the club, to assist the young men with the new virtual learning platform.

Director of Falcons’ Boys Club Darrin Rolle expressed his gratitude to the Social Club members for the "kind, timely gesture."

“This afternoon it is my distinct privilege as the Director of the Falcons’ Boys Club to say how thankful we are to the Grand Bahama Shipyard (Social) Club, that continues to work with young people, throughout the length and breadth of the island of Grand Bahama.

“This presentation is indicative of the committee, as they are here to present to the Falcons’ Boys Club some computers for young men who are a part of the club. We know that because of virtual learning, due to COVID-19, computers are very important in the lives of young men, who are in our high schools and primary schools.

“On behalf of the officers and members of the Falcons’ Boys Club, we would like to say thank you to Mr. Gerard Douglas (President, GBSY Social Club) and his team for their continued support said.

“This relationship continues to grow from strength to strength, and these computers will go into the hands of the young men here this afternoon, so that they can continue their learning at various private and public institutions here on the island of Grand Bahama.

“The Falcons’ Boys Club is just thankful that the GBSY Social Committee decided to make us a part of their back to school giveaway. We are just so thankful for this generous donation of seven computers, for seven young men that are a part of Falcon’s Boys Club.”

Rolle concluded by making a special appeal to other corporate entities on the island to assist.

“We want to say to any company on the island of Grand Bahama, that would like to be able to assist young men with virtual learning, the Falcons’ Boys Club will gladly assist you in finding a school or finding some young men who are in need of computers. We will help you in facilitating them at this time. Thank you.”

GBSY Social Club President Gerrard Douglas and Sam Miller, the club’s treasurer, pledged a continued commitment to assisting the youth of the nation, particularly here on the island of Grand Bahama.

Douglas spoke about the relationship between the club and the Falcons' Boys.

“For the last five years the GBSY Social Club has held a staple event, geared towards the preparation of our kids within the community of Grand Bahama for back to school. It was held under the theme, ‘Our Kids' Future Matters.’

“As Mr. Rolle indicated, and everyone is aware, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the lives of every parent and every child, throughout the globe, in some form or another. It has disrupted lives and has resulted in many setbacks. It has impacted persons and their households in a negative way; a lot of families have either had the breadwinner of the household now unemployed. Families are now finding themselves severely financially challenged.

“Due to these and several other challenges unfortunately, hosting the full back to school event was not feasible, from a financial and logistical standpoint, but with that said, the members of the GBSY Social Club, still wanted to dig deep into our hearts and into our pockets We wanted to continue to support the children within our community in some small way.

“We have chosen to donate laptop computers due to the fact that the learning environment has changed significantly, from an in-class setting to the online virtual learning platform. To access this of course, children will need a device, either a laptop or a (electronic) tablet. As we are aware, a lot of our young kids today, in both high schools and primary schools, may not be so fortunate to be in possession of a device.

“We wanted to help to close that gap as much as possible, and give our kids hope, and a fair shot at becoming valuable assets to society and provide the chance at achieving their goals. After all, we truly believe that our kids' future does matter.

“We have partnered and supported the Falcon’s Boys Club on a number of initiatives that are community-oriented. We admire the work that Mr. Rolle and the other leaders of the organization do in the Club and within the community. We would like to thank them for their sacrifices and encourage them to continue the hard work and their dedication to developing the young men of our community,” concluded Douglas.