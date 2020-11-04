GBPA touts the benefits of partner MicroMentor’s Virtual Marketplace

Last week, the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA) welcomed hundreds of its licensees, entrepreneurs and other interested parties to the launch of partner MicroMentor’s Virtual Marketplace.

On October 28-29, 2020, MicroMentor, the world’s largest community of entrepreneurs and experienced volunteer business mentors, with the support of the GBPA, hosted virtual Zoom sessions to share details about the Marketplace and its many resources designed to help local businesses succeed.

In his address to the gathering, GBPA’s Sr. Manager of Business Development, Derek Newbold, talked about his own experience as an entrepreneur and the importance of mentorship.

“It’s really quite simple. In hard times, having a mentor will help you stay focused. A mentor who has experienced the highs and lows of running a business is in the perfect position to give advice. And not only do they have the right words to share - they have ideas to help you navigate your way to success.”

Among the benefits of mentorship, as outlined by Newbold during the virtual sessions, are the experience you gain that is not shared in books, benefits derived from ongoing encouragement and reassurance, and that, due to their years of experience in business, access provided by mentors to a broad network of people that can help business owners improve and grow their business.

J.P Michielsen, Lead Consultant at MicroMentor Bahamas, expressed appreciation for the support of the GBPA and local entrepreneurs who participated to gain more insight from mentors.

“We are pleased to engage the local licensees in Freeport and to provide an opportunity for them to connect with global mentors. The insight gained from these kinds of business relationships has proven to be fruitful to both new and seasoned business owners. We are also appreciative of the continued partnership with the GBPA and the support they continue to give,” said Michielsen.

Last week’s Marketplace sessions can be viewed on the MicroMentor Caribbean Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/groups/mmcaribbean), and will remain posted there for easy access.

A program of Mercy Corps, MicroMentor’s Virtual Marketplace provides an easy-to-use social platform that enables the world's largest community of purpose-driven entrepreneurs and business mentors to create powerful connections, solve problems, and build successful businesses together.