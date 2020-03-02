GBPA takes RISE to east enders

HENRY ST. GEORGE GBPA, Director and Lashawn Dames, GBPA, Invest SMBB Manager

The focus of rebuilding a more resilient Grand Bahama continued with the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) taking its RISE initiative to East Grand Bahama on Saturday, February 29.

Programme coordinators met with the potential business owners for the launch on the Government Park, High Rock, where they discussed the essential requirements of becoming a successful applicant.

In conjunction with Mercy Corps, America’s Red Cross and Bacardi, RISE was created to give micro, small and medium businesses much needed funding to recreate and revamp the island’s commerce devastated by Hurricane Dorian.

Promoting Grand Bahama to become “Grand Again,” the aim is to economically improve the structure of the East End District and encourage more residents to move back home.

GBPA Director Henry St. George opened the launch and expressed that the grant will allow the return of livelihood. “The RISE Programme is an economic recovery grant programme. The Grand Bahama Port Authority has partnered with Mercy Corps, a leading global humanitarian organization and we are here to try and encourage as many business men and women to apply to the programme, which would allow them access potentially to $10,000 in grant funding. We ask the applicants to provide an assessment of the damage to their businesses; they provide quotes and invoices and then we assess those needs and we will provide up to $10,000.”

St. George continued, “We are delighted to be back in High Rock; we are delighted by the turnout, and we are very confident that the programme would have a significant impact in this country. We have had three cycles of application and so far, we have been able to fund 60 businesses. We are very pleased with that, but our target remains 200 businesses and until we reach that we will be working day in and day out to get that.

“This programme will allow the return of livelihoods here. Business men and business women will be able to use the funds to reactivate and reopen their businesses. What we feel so good about this is, allows them financial independence. The mantra of this programme is, we are not providing handouts, we are providing a hand up.”

GBPA Invest Grand Bahama Small Business Bureau Business Manager Lashawn Dames explained the requirements to achieve the $10,000 grant. She noted the programme has targeted East Grand Bahama, because it is eco-tourism friendly and the RISE initiative’s focus is on advancing tourism and hospitality businesses.

“We are targeting East Grand Bahama, because we know it is the eco-tourism sector and we are focusing on the tourism and hospitality businesses, including the eateries, the bone fishing lodges, the mini resorts and boaters. However, we do know that we have retail trade – we have the convenient stores, the ‘Mom and Pop’ shops and we want those people to come in and apply.”

She continued, “The requirements are you must have less than 20 employees and you must be generating less than $150,000 in revenue per year. It is open to every business, whether you are in East Grand Bahama, West Grand Bahama of Freeport Central; as long as you are a license holder on the Island of Grand Bahama, you can apply. And if you meet the criteria of the less than 20 employees and less than the $150,000 in gross revenue, you have the opportunity.

“Some of the things that we are looking for or that makes a strong application is when you show us the damage that you sustained. Show us the pictures of your lost, because that is helpful. Tell us a short narrative of your business is, what you did, what kind of damage you have received and how the grant is going to help you gives you a strong application. Also, financial information; we know that a lot of local businesses do not function the way a traditional business ought to, they are doing their banking from personal accounts and things like that, but that won’t disqualify you.

“As long as you can show us financial information, let say for the past year in January 2019 to January 2020, that would be sufficient. We expect to see the numbers fall off after the storm, because Freeport was literally at a stop so the financial information is important. Having the quotes specific to what it is that you want to use the RISE funds for and detailing exactly how you will use the grant. As long as you present those type of information, every application like that has been approved. We encourage persons to apply.”

Dames maintained the funding GBPA and its partners have received for the grant programme will be able to support up to 200 businesses and they are anticipating to accomplish that goal.

She furthered that business owners will also be trained and mentored on how to rebuild with more intelligence and durability in the event of another storm.

“We want to see all 200 businesses supported through this grant. We are focusing solely, right now, on economic recovery and building resiliency into the economy after the storm, so that if we have to go through this again our businesses will be stronger, they will know exactly what they need to be doing for the storm. They are going to get training on how to market, how to manage their finances and they will get mentorship through this programme, so it really is about recovering and building back stronger,” Dames assured.