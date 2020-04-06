GBPA provides isolation facility

ISOLATION FACILITY – Thanks to the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), the Grand Bahama COVID-19 Task Force team has taken up residence in the new home, at the Cancer Association Atlantic Avenue West facility, with two confirmed virus patients in their care. Dr. Frank Bartlett (insert) heads the GB task Force team. (PHOTOS: JAIMIE SMITH)

When the government was unable to secure a suitable building, the GBPA rose to the occasion. Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister (Sen. J. Kwasi Thompson), said the government was grateful to the G BPA for the gesture.



Dr. Frank Bartlett, who heads the team told The Freeport News that as of Friday, April 3, there are four patients that have tested positive for COVID-19 on island, two of which were detained in hospital.

However, health officials were awaiting test results from a patient with unrelated COVID-19 health issues that was transferred to New Providence. That case was later confirmed, bringing GB's total to five.

Unfortunately, as of Saturday (April 4), one of those patients - a 80-year-old male of Eight Mile Rock - passed away.

In the meantime, Dr. Bartlett assured that the most important "thing" for the team, was making sure that the appropriate contact tracing was being done.



"Contact tracing is a process by which we identify, access and we manage those persons that would have been in contact with someone who had the disease. It is an exhaustive process (contact tracing), and labour intensive. We go around and we identify contacts, here. With just our first two cases we would have had probably some 90 persons who would have potentially been in contact with them.

“We are in the process of, in some instances, doing second rounds of contact tracing and most of our contact tracing in all of our patients are near completion. However, we still go back and revisit, to try to see the direct connection between the patients and looking for travel history.

"The issue that we have with a lot of the patients, is that they do not have a significant travel history; that becomes a challenge, identifying where it is coming from and how we can control it and everything else," said Dr. Bartlett.

“We are looking at what we call geo-mapping, at a national level. This is where we have a map, say for example using Nassau, because it has a more complete picture. On this map we identify where the addresses are and put them on the map, so that we can have a visual idea of where all of the cases and their contacts are. We are in the process of doing that at a national level as well."

Dr. Bartlett, along with other health professionals emphasized the importance of all residents adhering to the protective measure put in place by the Government of The Bahamas, to prevent the spread of the disease.

“As long as we do what we are supposed to be doing, meaning social distancing, listening to the Orders that the prime minister (Dr. Hubert Minnis) has put out, as far as moving within the community. Taking time, when you go to the various places that you have to go, the essential areas, the food stores, pharmacies. Pay attention to what they have in place because one of the things that the community has done and I am happy with the response, especially with the establishments that are being accessed, they have put spaces and guides for where persons should be standing, what the distance should be. For the greater part, we are doing a much better job with that."

In terms of the Cancer Association facility being used a one venue for COVID-19 positive patients to be monitored on a consistent basis, Dr. Bartlett was questioned how many persons the premises are safely able to accommodate.

“In terms of accommodation that will be flexible. If you are COVID-19 positive, that means that you have been tested and the test comes out positive, we have the capacity to put two positive persons in a room. If you are a suspected case and you are sick, and your test has not come back yet as being positive or negative, then you are isolated in a room by yourself. That being said, in terms of capacity, we have six isolation rooms.

“The six rooms we have are flexible, meaning that some may hold one person and some may have to accommodate two persons that are positive. The thing about the center is that in the first instance, only positive cases will be sent to the center, so that means no suspected cases unless they are very ill and cannot be accommodated at the hospital. Our plan is, any person that we suspect as meeting the case definition of a suspected case of COVID-19, we have isolation pods at the hospital.

“Our first step in the process is to isolate those persons, at the hospital. If we are overwhelmed in the first instance that means that we have no more space to accommodate them there (hospital) or, if we have sicker patients in our pods, those that need more intensive interaction then they will be housed at another isolation center where we have better nursing.

“The ones that are mildly ill or mildly symptomatic we accommodate them at the pod and they ones that are ill and need more care then we will have them at one of the centers,” informed Bartlett.

With respect to positively tested COVID-19 patients who do not require hospitalization and remain at home under self-isolation, Bartlett was asked how they are being accessed, ensuring that they remain at home until they period of quarantine has expired.

He responded: “We cannot ensure that anyone remains home. That is the challenge that we have all over the world. We have a better opportunity in the isolation centers to ensure that. We expect all of the community to take responsibility and follow the guidelines, as it relates to that. It becomes a challenge now because you cannot have the Police or Defence Force sitting outside someone’s house, who is quarantined, because it becomes a community problem.

“Just like the reaction you would have heard in West End, imagine your neighbor. If you were to come home and see a police sitting outside the home, it would be the same type of thing. What will happen, is you lose your focus, which should be on the patient, dealing with community issues, dealing with community fears and community misconceptions, which would really become a challenge for us.

“That being said, they are monitored at home. Our health care services are doing that. Every day they have to take their temperatures and every day they have to report that. All of their contacts, who may not be as closely monitored, are advised that in the event that they do develop any type of symptoms, they are to call the hotline; the hotline will then put them in contact with the Surveillance Unit and then we make the appropriate recommendations as to whether they need to be seen at the hospital or they can continue to be monitored at home.

“There is a process, and, like I said, no country has the capacity to quarantine everyone in their place, where you have that security or vigilant security service to prevent them from moving in and out. The police have their challenges, even on Grand Bahama Island, trying to monitor the movement. In all reality, we do not really have very many things to say, you stop persons on the roads; persons can always say they are going out to get this or that.

"Fortunately for us, what we have been seeing is that there have been less people, for the greater part. I am seeing this from my observations, my personal observations. The police may have a different picture all together but for the times that I have been out, I have seen less persons out than I had seen in the beginning,” he said in conclusion.