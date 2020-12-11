GBPA provide vouchers for annual turkey drive

TURKEY DRIVE – The Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) followed through with a decade of Christmas cheer with its annual Turkey Drive. Seventeen organizations received vouchers to purchase turkeys for persons within the communities where they serve. Pictured from left to right are: Karla McIntosh, General Counsel, GBPA; Sharry Bain, Vice President, the Northern Bahamas Council for The Disabled and Sarah St. George, Acting Chairman, GBPA. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The Grand Bahama Port Authority is celebrating 10 years of spreading joy and Christmas cheer by way of its annual Turkey Drive. This particular mission of Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) mission has continued this year, albeit under different circumstances due to COVID- 19.

This year, 17 organizations received vouchers to purchase turkeys and ultimately, to distribute them throughout various communities.

On Thursday (December 10) speaking to the representatives of the organizations, Sarah St. George, GBPA Acting Chairman stated: “This is more special Christmas because even as we still recover from the tragic loss of lives in Hurricane Dorian, the untold damage and pain that COVID-19 has caused to our communities and all over the world is almost worse.

“The sheer unimaginable loss of life, the physical, emotional and economic toll of this silent invader has been tragic, unprecedented and quite overwhelming. Overnight, it took away many of the freedoms and qualities of life that we tend to take for granted, and it is still a very challenging time for many families to be able to gather together this Christmas. That, after all, is such a core value of the Christmas spirit. And so today, more than ever, families would be relying on the support of our local humanitarian organizations such as yourselves.”

She continued: “I would like to extend a very special thank you to the group here today. I always say this, but you truly are our gatekeepers; you are an essential part of our social fabric.

“We thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You are the standard bearers, giving your time, selflessly, tirelessly and often unsung, year-round. You've done so this year, even with the exposure and added risk to your personal health, at times.”

St. George also noted that the GBPA started the turkey drive a decade ago.

“And now, more than ever, we all need to spread some Christmas cheer to old and young alike, and those who need it most in our community. It has been a lonely, frightening, isolating, terrible struggle for many, and we may not even be aware of the full extent of that because heartbreak is often locked inside a person.

“We are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, with the vaccines, the protocols, immunities and other safety measures being put in place. We are starting to turn the corner, as we so often have, and Christmas is always a symbol of rebirth and hope through Christ. No one should ever feel forgotten, let along during this season of goodwill. It is in that spirit that we extended our reach to include service clubs and community feeding programs from East End to West End.

“I would like to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and may we all fill our hearts, and those of our neighbors with peace, love and joy,” concluded St. George.

Dudley Seide of Reach Out Youth Organization spoke on behalf of all recipients, noting that the GBPA was truly deserving of a round of applause for its efforts in the community of Grand Bahama.

“The GBPA has been on the ground since Dorian. They have assisted thousands of families with home repairs, furniture, feeding programs and today, they are giving us a Merry Christmas.

“A lot of times people only refer to them as ‘the pink building,’ but the Port has been one of those companies that truly cares about Grand Bahama. I do not say that lightly, because they have been supporting Reach Out Youth Organization since COVID-19. We have fed over 20,000 families because of the GBPA.

“On behalf of all of these organizations here today, from the bottom of my heart, we want to say thank you and we really appreciate the countless effort and the time that you have put in to give back to us here in Grand Bahama. May God continue to bless you and Merry Christmas to everyone,” said Seide.

This year’s recipients of the GBPA’s Turkey Drive included:

The Salvation Army

Bahamas Red Cross

Burrows Home for the Aged

Home Away from Home

Raybertha’s Home for the Aged

The Grand Bahama Children’s Home

The Northern Bahamas Council for the Disabled

Urban Renewal

Reach Out Ministries

East Grand Bahama Constituency

West Grand Bahama Constituency

Kiwanis Club

Pilot Club of Lucaya

Rotary Club of Lucaya

Sigma Gamma Ro Sorority

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority