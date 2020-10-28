GBPA partner MicroMentor brings first-ever virtual business marketplace to Freeport

DEREK NEWBOLD, GBPA Senior Manager of Business Development

Throughout 2020, the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA) has been pleased to partner with MicroMentor, the world’s largest community of entrepreneurs and experienced volunteer business mentors, to benefit Freeport's business owners and entrepreneurs.

Executives at GBPA are pleased to share the news of MicroMentor’s further stake in Freeport’s economic recovery through the launch of its online MicroMentor Marketplace event, a first for the organization and a benefit to Freeport's businesses.

“MicroMentor is a program of Mercy Corps, a global humanitarian organization that has been on-the-ground, providing invaluable support to the Grand Bahama community post-Hurricane Dorian,” said Derek Newbold, GBPA's Sr. Manager of Business Development.

“Businesses throughout Freeport and Grand Bahama stand to benefit from MicroMentor’s upcoming online marketplace event by connecting with mentors to support the growth of their businesses while building skills and confidence. The Marketplace platform also gives them access to business development opportunities through financial resources, professional networks, and new export markets. The event takes place online on Wednesday, October 28 and Thursday, October 29, and the Grand Bahama Port Authority is pleased to help connect licensees and local businesses to these vital resources.

“There is something on offer for all business owners, large and small, seasoned and new. We encourage our licensees to attend and take advantage of resources designed to help them and their businesses succeed,” added Newbold.

MicroMentor has an easy-to-use social platform that enables the world's largest community of purpose-driven entrepreneurs and business mentors to create powerful connections, solve problems, and build successful businesses together. Since 2008, MicroMentor has bridged geographical and cultural barriers between entrepreneurs and mentors, fostering more than 41,000 connections that span the globe.